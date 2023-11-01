“The Marvels” Tracking for a Disappointing Opening Weekend at the Box Office

“Higher, Further, Faster” may be one of the taglines for Marvel’s upcoming film, but it doesn’t appear that will be a way to describe its box office earnings. Variety has shared a long breakdown of the many issues facing Marvel Studios today, including the fact that The Marvels is tracking for a disappointing opening weekend.

The Marvels is currently tracking for a $75 million-$80 million opening weekend.

is currently tracking for a $75 million-$80 million opening weekend. That range would mark the lowest earnings for a Marvel Studios film since Eternals in 2021 and would also be lower than the opening weekend of Black Widow Disney+

To compare it to more recent films, Marvel's November release last year was Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 brought in $118 million.

Even the film's predecessor, Captain Marvel, brought in $153 million when it hit theaters in 2019. Of course, that film had the benefit of being sandwiched between Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Variety credits four weeks of late reshoots for some of the film's woes and points out that, in June, Marvel held public test screenings for the film, which garnered middling reviews.

Of course, there are other external factors that will come into play in the final box office earnings that remain out of Marvel’s control as well.

The reported budget for The Marvels is $250 million, so a $75-$80 million opening weekend would leave a lot of ground to make up.

