“Higher. Further. Faster. Together.” Theme from “The Marvels” Now Available to Stream

“Higher. Further. Faster. Together.” – the theme to The Marvels – composed by Emmy-winning composer Laura Karpman, is now available to stream on your favorite streaming platforms.

What’s Happening:

“Higher. Further. Faster. Together.” and the score to The Marvels is composed by Laura Karpman, who previously worked on the score for What If…? and Ms. Marvel , for which she was recently nominated for two Emmys.

is composed by Laura Karpman, who previously worked on the score for and , for which she was recently nominated for two Emmys. Karpman creates powerful, imaginative scores that push the boundaries of storytelling. Her award-winning music, spanning film, television, theater, interactive media, and live performance, reflects an audaciously creative, prodigious, fresh spirit.

The track is now available on Spotify Apple Music

The Marvels Original Motion Picture Soundtrack is out November 8th.

What They’re Saying:

Commenting on the track, Karpman said: “I have spent quite a bit of time thinking about what a superhero is, both musically and in my daily life. Feminist superheroes are the inspiration behind ‘Higher. Further. Faster. Together.’ The title is a reference to the Captain Marvel films, but here, this powerful Super Hero is not a solo act, but part of a collaborative team. In my experience, teamwork is what always gets the hardest jobs done, from taking down a villain to fighting for equality and opportunity.”

About The Marvels: