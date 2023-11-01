Marvel Studios Reportedly Considered Replacing Kang with Doctor Doom as Antagonist of the Multiverse Saga

It’s no secret Marvel Studios has a difficult decision to make regarding how to react to the ongoing legal troubles of actor Jonathan Majors. Variety has shared a long breakdown of the many issues facing the studio today, and in it they’ve mentioned that Marvel actually considered replacing Majors’ Kang the Conqueror with another beloved Marvel villain.

Marvel Studios has reportedly considered shifting their Multiverse Saga’s focus from Kang the Conqueror to another villain, like Doctor Doom.

Variety reports this was one of the topics discussed during Marvel Studios’ recent annual retreat in Palm Springs.

The move would certainly pose quite a challenge as Majors’ Kang (as well as his many variants like He Who Remains and Victor Timely) is already interwoven into the ongoing story of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Not to mention, the next big crossover film on the schedule is titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty .

. Still, thanks to the nature of time travel and the multiverse already at play in the MCU, a quick pivot could be worked into the narrative.

Doom especially makes sense because the character played a major role in “Secret Wars (2015),” a comic crossover event on which the following Avengers film, Avengers: Secret Wars, will be based.