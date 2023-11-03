Marvel Must Haves – “Loki” Season 2, Episode 5

Welcome back for another edition of Marvel Must Haves. This epic merchandise campaign continues and Marvel is currently focusing on the second season of Loki on Disney+.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Ready to dive into the series? Read Mack’s recap of Episode 5, and catch up on all the news about Loki on our guide page. Plus, check out the other Marvel Must Haves for all of your merchandise needs!

Episode 5 – “Science Fiction”

With the Temporal Loom seemingly destroyed, Loki starts time slipping and ends up visiting branched timelines where he encounters real world versions of Casey, Hunter B-15, O.B. and Mobius. But things take a dark turn when timelines start disappearing into the ether.

Collectibles

Oh my gosh, Mobius—or rather Don—finally gets to ride a jet ski! Funko has introduced a new Pop! Rides figure to commemorate the moment when Loki sees a variant of his pal sitting on the amazing watercraft and dreaming of being on the water.

Learn More: Target Exclusive Don Personal Watercraft Salesman Funko Pop! Features Mobius on a Jet Ski

Clothing and Fashion Accessories

Customize your Marvel wardrobe with a BoxLunch exclusive jersey and casual graphic tees themed to the TVA (Time Variance Authority).

Learn More: Travel the Timeline with BoxLunch's Exclusive "Loki" Collection

Not feeling the shirts? shopDisney has you covered with an athletic Loki cap; Rock ‘Em Socks has TVA-themed styles for your feet; and a visit to Her Universe reveals an earring set featuring a Loki icon, Miss Minutes, and more.

Home Goods

Quench your thirst and grow your Marvel Corkcicle collection with this green and gold travel tumbler that represents Loki. Unlike the god of mischief, this tumbler will behave in a consistent manner keeping your beverages ice cold for 9 hours or hot for 3 hours.

Corkcicle 24 Ounce Stainless Steel Travel Cup Tumbler with Lid

More Marvel Fun:

Want more Marvel? Check out our Zzzax of Life podcast Loki!

We’re not done yet! Catch up on all that’s happening in the Marvel Universe with our: Marvel Landing Page Mack’s episode recaps of the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel She-Hulk Secret Invasion



If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!