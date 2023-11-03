Target Exclusive Don Personal Watercraft Salesman Funko Pop! Features Mobius on a Jet Ski

Folks, if you haven’t caught episode 5 of Loki season 2, you are missing out! Disney+ delivered another mind blowing entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Loki canon and while we won’t spoil much here, we will say we finally get to see Mobius on a jet ski! In fact he looks so great on the water transport that Funko is commemorating the moment with a Target exclusive Pop!

Well the latest episode of Loki has premiered and that means it’s time for a new Funko reveal. This week the featured character is Mobius aka “Don” and he’s living his best life aboard a jet ski!

Since this is a “Rides” branded collectible, it’s larger than a standard Pop!, measuring about 5-inches tall; and as always, the figure comes packaged in a window box that’s perfect for display.

The Don Personal Watercraft Salesman Pop! is available for pre-order exclusively at Target . The figure sells for $29.99 and is expected to ship in January 2024.

In season 1 of Loki, it was revealed that Mobius (Owen Wilson) was rather fond of jet skis but considering his position at the TVA he had no idea why they appealed to him. Marvel clears that up for us in season 2 and we (finally) get to see him enjoying the watercraft…on land.

“Enjoy the wonder of recreational wave time with Pop! Don (Personal Watercraft Salesman)! Help prevent world devastation when you welcome him into your Loki collection.”

Funko Pop! Rides: Loki – Don Personal Watercraft Salesman Figure (target Exclusive) : Target – $29.99

Vinyl bobblehead

Approximately 5.05-inches tall

