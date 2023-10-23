Victor Timely and More “Loki” Season 2 Pop! Figures Now Available for Pre-Order

We’re three episodes into the second season of Loki which means new Funko Pop! figures are being unveiled each week! Now that episode three has aired, fans have more fantastic collectibles to add to their Marvel display, including a variant of He Who Remains.

Season 2 of Loki is now streaming on Disney+ and fans are having a blast diving back into this wild and mysterious multiversal storyline.

Funko is also having fun with the show's return and recently revealed three more Pop! figures inspired by the series.

This week, Victor Timely, Ravonna Renslayer (with Miss Minutes) and Sylvie each get their own figure specific to this most recent adventure, which saw them traveling back to 1893!

While Victor—a He Who Remains variant—Ravonna, and Miss Minutes are dressed for the time period, Sylvie can’t be bothered to change her look to fit in. But that’s ok with us.

We’re sure a new assortment of characters and designs will drop along with the upcoming episodes but in the meantime these new Loki Season 2 Pop! figures are available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth

Season 2 Pop! figures are The Pop! figures sell for $11.99 and are expected to ship in January 2024.

Links to the collectibles can be found below.

Loki Season 2 Renslayer with Miss Minutes (1893) Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1315 – $11.99

Loki Season 2 Victor Timely (1893) Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1316 – $11.99

Loki Season 2 Sylvie Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1314 – $11.99

