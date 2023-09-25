Hot Topic and Her Universe Deliver “Loki” Inspired-Outerwear and Seasonal Essentials

It’s less than two weeks until Loki returns to Disney+ for a second season of Sacred Timeline, Multiversal adventures and we can’t wait. Over at Hot Topic and Her Universe, they’re ready for his return with additional looks for their awesome Loki collection that was first introduced at the San Diego Comic-Con this summer.

Season two of the Disney+ original series Loki is almost here and you gotta dress your best for the premiere!

is almost here and you gotta dress your best for the premiere! Even though we’ll all be watching in our respective homes and on a wide range of digital devices channeling the God of Mischief and his TVA counterparts with stylish apparel will definitely enhance your viewing experiences…or so we’re told.

Her Universe and their unisex line Our Universe is inviting fans to step into the world of Loki and the Time Variance Authority (TVA) with stylish apparel made with fans in mind.

Whether it’s the uniform-like color block hoodie, or the double breasted TVA coat you can stay warm this fall while bringing elements of the multiverse to your world.

Links to the individual items can be found below!

