Kneel Before the Exclusive “Avengers” Loki with Scepter Pop! Loungefly from Entertainment Earth

The God of Mischief has struck again and this time he can be found on a Loungefly mini backpack, in the style of a Funko Pop! Loki fans will want to head over to Entertainment Earth where they’ll discover this exclusive backpack that’s as strange and charming as Loki himself.

In just a few weeks, Loki’s Marvel Cinematic Universe story will continue on Disney+ as season 2 of Loki

If you love Loki and love Funko Pop! then the new Entertainment Earth exclusive Loungefly is exactly what you’ve been waiting for.

This Infinity Saga Collection Avengers Loki with Scepter mini Loungefly presents him as Pop! figure who’s hell bent on ruling the world—and looking adorable while doing it.

The “Puny God” is featured well before he encounters the Hulk and wears his golden horn headdress as he commands everyone to kneel!

Unlike most classic Loungefly bags this one doesn't have a front pouch, but rather a simple zip pocket with the zipper right across his mouth. There are no side pockets either, but there’s ample storage space inside.

Speaking of the interior, the bag opens to reveal a dark green lining decorated with drawings of the Loki Pop! and his Marvel logo.

Guests will find the Avengers Loki with Scepter Pop! Loungefly available for pre-order exclusively at Entertainment Earth

Loungefly available for It sells for $69.99 and is expected to ship to fans in November 2023.

Avengers Loki with Scepter Pop! by Loungefly Mini-Backpack – Entertainment Earth Exclusive

Top zipper closure, front zippered pocket, adjustable straps, matching themed lining

Gold hardware, applique and printed details

About 11 1/2-inches-tall x 8 1/4-inches wide x 4 1/2-inches deep

Ages 15 and up

