Baby Yoda Celebrates Christmas as Santa Grogu on New Entertainment Earth Exclusive Loungefly

Before you know it we’ll be decking the halls, caroling, and having a jolly ol’ time celebrating the winter holidays. In the meantime while you’re waiting for the season to roll around, Loungefly is previewing a Star Wars inspired mini backpack featuring Grogu. This special design is exclusive to Entertainment Earth and is available for pre-order.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Grogu, or Baby Yoda as we affectionately call him, is getting the chance to star on a new Entertainment Earth exclusive Loungefly

The new bag is Christmas red with green trim accents that give it a festive look; and Grogu is featured on the front zip pouch in his hover pram which now has red, white, and green lights. Unfortunately, they aren’t real lights, but the theme is fun.

Along with transforming his pram for the season, Grogu has donned a Santa hat with white trim and pom, and this 3D feature is as fuzzy as it looks.

The red color scheme continues on the back and features a white screen printed message: “Merry Force Be With You” in the upper center of the bag. Green straps with silver buckles add the perfect cohesive accents to the overall design.

Finally, since this is a Loungefly bag, you can bet there's a matching lining! Inside guests will find a white and red pattern with snowflakes, holly berries, wreaths, and ornaments and a few images of Grogu getting into the Christmas spirit. Our favorite is Grogu in a snowglobe that reads “Let it Snow.”

The Star Wars Santa Grogu Loungefly is available for pre-order exclusively at Entertainment Earth

It is expected to ship to fans in October 2023. A link to the cute bag can be found below.

Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth

Laughing Place is pleased to share a special Entertainment Earth affiliate link! Shop using our ​​ EE.toys/LPFAN link—or enter code LPFAN at checkout to save 10% on in-stock items and enjoy Free Standard Shipping on purchases of $79+.

Star Wars Santa Grogu Mini-Backpack – Entertainment Earth Exclusive – $69.99

Top zipper closure, front zippered pocket, adjustable straps, and matching lining

Applique, glitter, felt, faux-fur, and printed details

10 1/2-inches tall x 9-inches wide x 4 1/2-inches long

Ages 8 and up

