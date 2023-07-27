Transform Your Look with “Cinderella” Reversible Pumpkin Carriage Loungefly from Entertainment Earth

The Cinderella story has long been a fairy tale favorite, and many people love the Disney version. While there are so many elements to the story one of the best moments is when Fairy Godmother turns an ordinary pumpkin into a gorgeous carriage. Loungefly and Entertainment Earth are doing the same thing (sorta) with a new exclusive crossbody bag you’ll absolutely want in your collection.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Bibbidi, bobbidi, boo! There’s a new Cinderella Loungefly just for you! The fashion brand has teamed up with Entertainment Earth for a brand new exclusive bag inspired by the transforming pumpkin/carriage scene.

just for you! The fashion brand has teamed up with Entertainment Earth for a brand new exclusive bag inspired by the transforming pumpkin/carriage scene. Fans can show their love for the beloved fairy tale and have a bit of costume fun too when they add this adorable reversible crossbody to their collection.

The bag features an orange pumpkin on one side and lovely carriage on the other and either can be revealed with a quick twist of the bag.

Of course this is a Loungefly design so you can bet there’s a matching lining to complete the look. The inside has a red and white pattern consisting of pumpkins, crowns, carriages, glass slippers, and hearts, all set against a pink background.

This must-have Cinderella Pumpkin Carriage Crossbody Purse is available for pre-order exclusively at Entertainment Earth and sells for $69.99.

and sells for $69.99. It’s expected to ship in August 2023. A link to the bag can be found below.

Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth

Laughing Place is pleased to share a special Entertainment Earth affiliate link! Shop using our ​​EE.toys/LPFAN link—or enter code LPFAN at checkout to save 10% on in-stock items and enjoy Free Standard Shipping on purchases of $59+.

Cinderella Reversible Pumpkin Carriage Crossbody Purse – Entertainment Earth Exclusive – $69.99

Top zipper closure, adjustable strap, matching themed lining

Gold hardware, debossed, glitter, applique, and printed details

10 1/2-inches wide x 9-inches tall x 4-inches deep

Ages 15 and up

More Loungefly Entertainment Earth Exclusives:

Love what you see here? Bring more Loungefly to your collection with Disney100, Frozen, and Halloween selections featuring Mickey & Friends, Hocus Pocus, and The Nightmare Before Christmas.

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!