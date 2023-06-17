Entertainment Earth Spotlight: Exclusive Anna Cosplay Loungefly Mini Backpack

In the past decade, Loungefly has made itself a staple in pop culture with their adorable and functional mini backpacks, wallets and accessories. These often feature designs inspired by dozens of fandoms including nearly everything from Disney. This year, they’ve teamed up with Entertainment Earth for an exclusive Frozen cosplay backpack that looks like Anna’s “For the First Time in Forever” dress.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Thanks for joining us for another exciting merchandise spotlight! Our focus for today is on the Entertainment Earth exclusive Anna cosplay Loungefly. This design is modeled after the green dress she wears for Elsa’s coronation and is also the dress she has on when signing “For the First Time In Forever” and “Love is an Open Door.” Let’s take a look!

Anna Cosplay Loungefly – Exclusive

Spend any amount of time at a Disney resort and you are likely to spot dozens of Loungefly accessories on fans in every direction you look! The brand has become popular with guests of all ages and fashion sensibilities and their designs have evolved from allover prints with multiple characters to ones solely dedicated to a single person. One of their more recent exclusives landed at Entertainment Earth and is inspired by Anna from Frozen.

Like a majority of Loungefly’s mini backpacks, this adorable bag features a front zippered pouch, two side pockets, a main zipper compartment and small interior pocket. It measures 10 1/2-inches tall, 9-inches wide, and 4 1/2-inches long. Since Anna’s green dress is the theme, they’ve captured all of the elements and displayed them on various parts of the bag.

The main portion is navy blue and has a large sparkly filigree pattern that matches the bodice of her dress. The side pockets are dark green, just like her off the shoulder straps, while the front zip pouch shows the striped pattern of the skirt and a small Olaf zipper pull adds a nice touch.

The back is navy and has the words “Follow your heart” in scripted embroidery. The straps, handle and Loungefly medallion tag are maroon, while a yellow-green contrasting trim is featured at the base and around the main zipper. Additionally, this exclusive boasts a matching lining that’s dark blue and decorated with tiny versions of the filigree from her bodice and images of Olaf!

Fans of Frozen will love this Entertainment Earth exclusive Anna Loungefly that captures the vibe of her joy and innocence. It also serves as a great first “purse” for younger fans who are wishing to express their personality with fashion. The mini backpack is currently in-stock on Entertainment Earth and sells for $69.99. If you shop with our code LPFAN (see below) you can save 10% on in-stock items.

Frozen Princess Anna Cosplay Green Dress Mini-Backpack – Entertainment Earth Exclusive – $69.99

**Laughing Place is pleased to share a special Entertainment Earth affiliate link! Shop using our ​​EE.toys/LPFAN link—or enter code LPFAN at checkout: Save 10% on in-stock items and Free Standard Shipping on purchases of $59+.**

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!