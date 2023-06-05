Hot Ghoul Summer Continues at Entertainment Earth with “Hocus Pocus,” “Nightmare Before Christmas” Loungefly

In case you missed it, it’s Hot Ghoul Summer at Entertainment Earth and the Halloween fun is continuing with two new Disney-inspired Loungefly exclusives. The latest drop features Billy Butcherson from Hocus Pocus and Zero from The Nightmare Before Christmas!

Sometimes you need a bit of scary in your life and fashion accessories from Loungefly are a great place to start, especially if you’re getting a jump start on your Halloween looks.

As part of Entertainment Earth’s “Hot Ghoul Summer,” the retailer has teamed up with Loungefly for some new exclusive styles that pay homage to creepy characters, spooky stories and of love of Halloween in general.

The newest items focus on key characters from Hocus Pocus and The Nightmare Before Christmas who star on fun stylized bags that are perfect for cosplay.

Billy Butcherson is up first on a round crossbody bag that features his head complete with messy hair and lips sewn shut. His sad eyes seem to know his fate and the back of the bag has his tombstone inscription: “Here Lyes ey Body of Mr William Butcherson | Died ey 1st of May 1693 | Lost Soul.”

As for the Nightmare Before Christmas bag, this mini backpack features the spirited dog Zero on the front rising above his dog house. Inside are a doggy skull and crossbones and behind him is a cross that looks like a grave marker. Zero and the crossbones glow in the dark giving this bag an extra dose of Halloween fun.

Finally, keeping with Loungefly tradition, both bags have a matching interior for that extra special touch. A dark blue background sets the tone for Billy and shows skull and crossbones along with the words, “Don’t Lose Your Head. William Butcherson.”

Meanwhile Zero can be spotted on a grey background near his dog house. Jack Skellington is there too, holding his head in one hand while bats and pumpkins help complete the scene.

The Disney Halloween Loungefly mini backpacks are available for pre-order exclusively at Entertainment Earth

They are expected to ship to fans in June 2023. Links to the individual items can be found below.

Hocus Pocus Billy Butcherson Cosplay Crossbody Purse – Entertainment Earth Exclusive – $59.99

Top zipper closure, adjustable straps, matching themed lining

Antique silver hardware, glow-in-the-dark, and printed details

About 10 1/2-inches tall x 9-inches wide x 4 1/2-inches deep

Ages 15 and up

The Nightmare Before Christmas Zero Doghouse Glow-in-the-Dark Mini-Backpack – Entertainment Earth Exclusive – $59.99

Top zipper closure, adjustable strap, and matching lining

Silver hardware, applique, reverse applique, embroidered, and printed details

About 8-inches wide x 8-inches tall x 4-inches long

Ages 15 and up

