Hot Ghoul Summer at Entertainment Earth Debuts Mickey & Friends, Pluto Halloween Loungefly Exclusives

It’s Hot Ghoul Summer at Entertainment Earth which is just a fun way for guests to get excited about Halloween. In anticipation of the spooky season, spirited new products are arising including Loungefly exclusives that are to die for! Today, it’s two Disney-themed looks featuring Mickey, Donald and Goofy, and Pluto.

Sometimes you need a bit of scary in your life and fashion accessories from Loungefly are a great place to start, especially if you’re getting a jump start on your Halloween looks.

As part of Entertainment Earth’s “Hot Ghoul Summer,” the retailer has teamed up with Loungefly for some new exclusive mini backpacks that feature glow in the dark elements, nods to creepy characters, and of love of Halloween in general.

Today, they’re introducing a not-so-scary design starring Pluto Mickey, Donald and Goofy

Pluto has found his Halloween costume for the year and he’s dressing up as a skeleton! This cute cosplay bag shows us a smiling Pluto with his big ears excitedly pointing up. His front paws are positioned on the front pouch and reveal his black and white skeleton costume.

There’s an enamel Jack-O-Lantern zipper pull on the front and best of all, the white elements of this bag glow in the dark!

The other design has Mickey and his best pals on for night of Trick or Treat with each sporting a different costume. Mickey is a skeleton, Donald the Devil, and Goofy is dressed as a mummy. All three are positioned outside of a scary looking house and bats can be seen in the distance flying by a full orange moon.

Since this design has a full image on the front, it doesn’t have the traditional zipper pouch, but it does glow in the dark! Turn off the lights and watch this silly trio take on an ethereal glow.

Finally, keeping with Loungefly tradition, both bags have a matching interior for that extra special touch. Pluto is set against an orange background and is bounding around chasing and playing in a cauldron full of candy. Meanwhile Mickey is featured on a bright green background surrounded by skeleton masks, jack-o-lanterns and candy.

The Disney Halloween Loungefly mini backpacks are available for pre-order exclusively at Entertainment Earth

They are expected to ship to fans in August and September 2023. Links to the individual items can be found below.

Disney Pluto Skellington Glow-in-the-Dark Mini-Backpack – Entertainment Earth Exclusive – $69.99

Top zipper closure, front zippered pocket, adjustable straps, and matching lining

Gold hardware, glow-in-the-dark, applique, and printed details

About 10 1/2-inches tall x 9-inches wide x 4 1/2-inches deep

Ages 15 and up

Disney 100 Halloween Trick or Treaters Glow-in-the-Dark Mini-Backpack – Entertainment Earth Exclusive – $69.99

Top zipper closure, adjustable straps, matching themed lining

Antique silver hardware, glow-in-the-dark, and printed details

About 10 1/2-inches tall x 9-inches wide x 4 1/2-inches deep

Ages 15 and up

