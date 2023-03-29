Swim Through Summer with Flounder on New “The Little Mermaid” Loungefly Exclusive to Entertainment Earth

The seaweed is always greener in somebody else’s lake, but when it comes to fashion accessories your wardrobe is best of all! You don’t have to sit here wishing for fun to come to you, it already has thanks to Loungefly and their new The Little Mermaid exclusive at Entertainment Earth!

What’s Happening:

It’s time to start preparing your spring and summer wardrobe and if you’re going for a splash of color, there’s a new The Little Mermaid crossbody bag that’s perfect for you!

crossbody bag that’s perfect for you! Loungefly and Entertainment Earth have teamed up for a new fashion accessory featuring Ariel’s little pal Flounder. The yellow and blue fish is swimming happily on the front right corner of this bright coral colored bag and is ready to join all of your adventures.

This simplistic design makes this bag a great choice for season long wear and will pair with many different outfits and Disney-bounding looks you dream up for your next parks visit.

The back of the bag is solid, while the inside features a playful matching pattern decorated with sea shells, hibiscus flowers, bubbles, and music notes.

The Little Mermaid Loungefly crossbody is available for pre-order exclusively at Entertainment Earth

It’s expected to ship in April 2023. A link to the backpack can be found below.

The Little Mermaid Ariel Cosplay Satchel Crossbody Purse – Entertainment Earth Exclusive – $59.99

Faux leather with shiny silver hardware

Zipper closure, removable adjustable strap, matching themed lining

Enamel dinglehopper zipper charm, and printed details

Measures roughly 9-inches wide x 6 1/2-inches tall x 4-inches long

Ages 15 and up

