Elsa and Anna Featured on New Funk, Loungefly “Frozen” Exclusives at Entertainment Earth

If chilly weather has you wishing for summer and sunshine, we know exactly how you feel. While we can’t bring about a change to the seasons, we can help warm your heart with Funko and Loungefly Frozen exclusives at Entertainment Earth!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

For the first time in forever Funko and Loungefly are bringing Frozen exclusives to Entertainment Earth and we can’t contain our excitement!

exclusives to Entertainment Earth and we can’t contain our excitement! This year the sibling brands are inviting fans to celebrate the sisterhood of Elsa and Anna through some adorable collectibles that any princess or queen would love.

Elsa shines as a special Funko Pop! figure that features her in her coronation dress and working her icy magic. She’s just left home and is about to create her ice palace! For added fun, this Pop! is covered in sparkling diamond-glitter deco.

Meanwhile Anna gets to take the spotlight on a cosplay mini backpack that’s inspired by her green dress. The back of the bag is solid navy and reads “Follow Your Heart.”

As usual, there’s a matching lining that features the colorful filigree pattern from Anna’s dress, and completing the look are contrasting burgundy straps and an Olaf zipper pull.

The Frozen Elsa Pop! and Anna Loungefly mini backpack are available for pre-order exclusively at Entertainment Earth and pieces range from $13.99-$69.99.

Elsa Pop! and Anna Loungefly mini backpack are available for and pieces range from $13.99-$69.99. The items are expected to ship in June and May 2023 respectively. Links to the individual collectibles can be found below.

Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth

Laughing Place is pleased to share a special Entertainment Earth affiliate link! Shop using our ​​EE.toys/LPFAN link—or enter code LPFAN at checkout to save 10% on in-stock items and enjoy Free Standard Shipping on purchases of $39+.

Frozen Princess Anna Cosplay Green Dress Mini-Backpack – Entertainment Earth Exclusive – $69.99

Frozen Elsa Diamond Glitter Pop! Vinyl Figure #1024 – Entertainment Earth Exclusive – $14.99