The God of Mischief and His Variants Populate “Loki” Loungefly Exclusive at Entertainment Earth

Marvel will soon be taking fans back to the TVA for another tour of the multiverse in Loki season 2. However, for the time being, Loungefly has gathered all of the Loki variants on a new mini backpack available exclusively at Entertainment Earth!

Loungefly, your favorite fashion accessory brand is back with a cool new Marvel exclusive inspired by the Disney+

The god of mischief and several of his variants populate the trendy bag that features a green background, and goldtone hardware. He’s joined by: Sylvie Classic Loki Kid Loki President Loki Alligator Loki

The repeating pattern presents the group in an animated style that’s we’re sure even Loki would approve of. In addition to this cast of characters, a horned helmet icon is placed among the gang and the top of the bag has a golden “Loki” in the font style from the show.

Keeping with Loungefly tradition, the bags include a matching interior which is dark green.

The Loki Loungefly mini backpack is available for pre-order exclusively at Entertainment Earth

It’s expected to ship in May 2023. A link to the backpack can be found below.

Loki Multi-Loki Mini-Backpack – Entertainment Earth Exclusive – $69.99

Top zipper closure, front zippered pocket, adjustable straps, and matching themed lining

Gold hardware, gold foil straps, and printed details.

About 10 1/2-inches tall x 9-inches wide x 4 1/2-inches deep

Ages 15 and up

