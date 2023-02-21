Swing With Miles and Spider-Gwen on New “Across The Spider-Verse” Entertainment Earth Exclusive Loungefly

Let’s face it, we could all use some Marvel fashion in our wardrobes but settling on the perfect product can be stressful. Fortunately, Loungefly and Entertainment Earth have teamed up for a new exclusive mini backpack inspired by the upcoming film, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and this bag is a winner.

What’s Happening:

Power up your look friends with Spider-Man, Loungefly and Entertainment Earth! The two companies have come together to present a mini backpack that will assist in carrying your essentials on whatever adventure you have planned.

Join Miles Morales and Spider-Gwen they make their way through the Spider-Verse in a comic-panel pattern that’s sure to catch your eye.

The powerful duo glides from panel to panel showing off their incredible arachnid-like abilities while tapping into their spidey sense. Red and black Spider icons are also featured and add to the overall epic look.

The back of the bag is solid black as is the interior lining, leaving all of the color and theming to the exterior.

This Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Loungefly is available for pre-order exclusively at Entertainment Earth

Loungefly is It is expected to ship in May 2023. A link to mini backpack can be found below.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Comic Strip Mini-Backpack – Entertainment Earth Exclusive – $69.99

Faux leather

Features top zipper closure and a front zippered pocket

Adjustable straps, matching themed lining, shiny gold hardware, and printed details with a comic strip look

10 1/2-inches tall x 9-inches wide x 4 1/2-inches long

Ages 15 and up

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) comes to theaters on June 2, 2023