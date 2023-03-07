Rogue and Gambit Loungefly Exclusives Now Available for Pre-Order at Entertainment Earth

The X-Men have never gone away, but with X-Men ‘97 on the horizon and the voice cast of X-Men: The Animated Series scheduled to appear at C2E2 this month, the mutant characters are having quite a moment. Loungefly and Entertainment Earth are getting in on the hype with new mini backpack exclusives featuring Rogue and Gambit.

Loungefly is inviting fans to spend some time with the X-Men through two new mini backpacks inspired by Rogue and Gambit.

The iconic couple from the comics are stepping away from the action for a moment to focus on fashion accessories that only Loungefly could create! Each character is featured on their own bag in the ever popular cosplay look that focuses on their signature costumes.

Rogue’s bag showcases her bright green and yellow suit with black and red X-Men symbols on the chest and belt; while Gambit’s look consists of the red and blue uniform and even has detailing to mark his abdominal muscles!

Both bags are wrapped in brown faux leather with dimensional cutouts to represent the jacket lapels from their signature looks.

Keeping with Loungefly tradition, the bags include a matching interior: green and yellow for Rogue with her name and “X-Men” in a repeating pattern; and playing cards (all Aces) against a blue background for Gambit.

Both the Rogue and Gambit Loungefly mini backpacks are available for pre-order exclusively at Entertainment Earth

They are expected to ship in April 2023. Links to the individual collectibles can be found below.

X-Men Rogue Cosplay Mini-Backpack – Entertainment Earth Exclusive – $69.99

Top zipper closure, front zippered pocket, adjustable straps, and matching themed linin

Silver hardware, “Rogue” enamel charm, and applique and printed details

About 10 1/2-inches tall x 9-inches wide x 4 1/2-inches deep

Ages 15 and up

X-Men Gambit Cosplay Mini-Backpack – Entertainment Earth Exclusive – $69.99

Top zipper closure, front zippered pocket, side pockets, adjustable straps and matching themed lining

Silver hardware, "X" enamel zipper-pull charm, and debossed, embossed, applique, and printed details.

Approximately 10 1/2-inches tall x 9-inches wide x 4 1/2-inches deep

Ages 15 and up

