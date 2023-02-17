Chris Evans, Cast of “Boy Meets World,” “Buffy” Alums and More Announced for C2E2 2023

C2E2 is gearing up for another fun convention weekend in the Windy City and their guest lineup keeps getting better! Official host ReedPop has confirmed dozens of awesome actors, artists, writers and cosplayers that will be attending, including Captain America himself, Chris Evans.

The Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo aka C2E2 is back this spring

We’ve got to admit, our jaws have continued to drop with each new email we receive announcing confirmed guests for this year’s event.

In addition to the artists and comic guests who bring their talent and expertise to the show floor and various panels, some big name celebrity guests

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, X-Men: The Animated Series, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Boy Meets World, Buffy the Vampire Slayer and more are in for a treat as stars of these franchises will be on site over the course of the weekend event (March 31-April 2).

There are so many incredible guests who’ll be in attendance, but Disney fans will be particularly excited for the panels and spotlights featuring these folks.

Marvel Cinematic Universe:

It’s Captain America y’all! Need I say more?! Ok, he won’t be the only MCU guest, a new addition from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will grace us with her presence.

Chris Evans

Meng'er Zhang

Star Wars: The Clone Wars:

You’ve joined Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywlaker and Ahsoka Tano and adventures between the Star Wars films, now meet the actors behind the iconic voices.

Ashley Eckstein

Matt Lanter

James Arnold Taylor

Boy Meets World/Girl Meets World:

Class is back in session! From the early days of the show up to the audio hit, Pod Meets World the cast of BMW has a few more lessons to teach us.

Danielle Fishel

Rider Strong

Will Friedle

Willam Daniels

Bonnie Bartlett

Trina McGee

X-Men: The Animated Series:

The incredible voice cast of the show and the upcoming X-Men ‘97 will be here to talk about life as mutants.

Alison Sealy-Smith

Cal Dodd

Catherine Disher

Chris Potter

George Buza

Lenore Zann

Buffy The Vampire Slayer:

Spike, Angel and Cordelia all in one place? Yes please!

James Marsters

David Boreanaz

Charisma Carpenter

Whether you’re attending for Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars content or hoping to dive deeper into DC, comics, and anime, the 2023 event is going to have it all. See the full guest lineup on the C2E2 website

C2E2 2023 takes place at McCormick Place in Chicago IL from March 31-April 2.

Regular and VIP tickets

Please note Standard Pricing is good through February 20th.

Prices will increase to Final Pricing starting February 21st.

Laughing Place has been covering this convention since 2020.