Funko and Loungefly Daredevil Exclusives Land at Entertainment Earth

What do you think of when you hear the words “blind” and “lawyer”? Does Matt Murdock aka Daredevil come to mind?! Well then you might just be a Marvel fan, and guess what so is Funko and Loungefly! The pop culture sibling brands have debuted awesome exclusives showcasing the Hell’s Kitchen hero that are only available at Entertainment Earth.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Entertainment Earth has teamed up with Funko and Loungefly for two new exclusives inspired by the Marvel character Daredevil and they are as epic as they sound.

Funko delivers a design based on the character’s official MCU appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home featuring Murdock with his signature red glasses and his walking stick. Oh, he’s also just caught a rogue brick in his left hand…he’s a really good lawyer.

As for the Loungefly exclusive, this cosplay mini backpack gives us a Marvel Comics version of Daredevil clad all in red and ready for action.

The backside is solid red and includes an image of Daredevil surrounded by the words “The Man Without Fear!”

In addition to the colorful exterior design, this exclusive features a fun patterned interior with a yellow backdrop where pictures of the hero and his stylized name can truly pop.

The new Funko and Loungefly Daredevil exclusives are available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth .

. The Pop! sells for $13.99 while the mini backpack comes in at $69.99. They are expected to ship in April and March 2023 respectively.

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Daredevil Funko Pop!

Spider-Man: No Way Home Matt Murdock with Brick Pop! Vinyl Figure – Entertainment Earth Exclusive – $13.99

3 3/4-inches tall

Packaged in a window display box

Daredevil Loungefly

Daredevil Cosplay Mini-Backpack – Entertainment Earth Exclusive – $69.99