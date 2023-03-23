Suit up friends and prepare to enter the Spider-Verse with Loungefly and Entertainment Earth. The companies have combined their powers to bring us an exclusive mini backpack that you’ll want to carry all across the multiverse!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Are you ready to venture back into the Spider-Verse? This spring Marvel is taking fans on another adventure with Miles Morales and Loungefly is getting in on the excitement.

The fashion brand has teamed up with Entertainment Earth to present a new exclusive backpack inspired by Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse .

As always, the exclusive features an incredible design on the front, this time showcasing black and red versions of Miles in action and jumping around his spider logo. For a bit of contrast, the back of the bag and the straps are solid black.

The Across the Spider-Verse Web mini backpack is available for pre-order exclusively at Entertainment Earth and sells for $69.99.

and sells for $69.99. It is expected to ship to fans in May 2023. A link to the collectible can be found below.

Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth

**Laughing Place is pleased to share a special Entertainment Earth affiliate link! Shop using our ​​EE.toys/LPFAN link—or enter code LPFAN at checkout: Save 10% on in-stock items and Free Standard Shipping on purchases of $59+.**

“Suit up and get ready to swing into action with Miles Morales and this Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Web Mini-Backpack – Entertainment Earth Exclusive inspired by the animated movie! It's made of faux leather and features cool Spidey imagery in red against a black background. It's a fun collectible and a great gift for any Marvel fan.”

Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse Web Mini-Backpack – Entertainment Earth Exclusive – $69.99

Top zipper closure, front zippered pocket, adjustable straps, matching themed lining and printed details

Approximately 10 1/2-inches tall x 9-inches wide x 4 1/2-inches long

Ages 15 and up

More Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Exclusives:

