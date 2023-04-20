Entertainment Earth Celebrates “The Nightmare Before Christmas” with Deadly Night Shade Exclusive Loungefly

There’s never a wrong time to celebrate The Nightmare Before Christmas, and it looks like Entertainment Earth and Loungefly got that memo! A new exclusive crossbody purse inspired by the jar of “Deadly Night Shade” will make a great addition to your ever-growing NBC collection.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- If you’re like us, you probably spend a lot of time wishing you were in Halloweentown. That probably means you’ve also amassed a ton of Nightmare Before Christmas items to make you feel like you’re really there. Well get ready to open your wallets because Loungefly has a new must-have you’ll be anxious to get your hands on!
- Once again fan favorite fashion accessory brand Loungefly has teamed up with Entertainment Earth to present an exclusive crossbody bag themed to the cult classic film.
- Have you ever wanted to channel Sally and walk around with a jar of Deadly Night Shade? Well now you can with this amazingly designed crossbody that also glows in the dark!
- The shaped bag features a grey background with a bright white oval on the front that’s embroidered with the words “Deadly Night Shade,” while the inside is decorated with a matching lining. The pattern consists of nightshade flowers, thistles, stars and a hand, all set against a purple background.
- This exciting The Nightmare Before Christmas Deadly Night Shade Crossbody Purse is available for pre-order exclusively at Entertainment Earth and sells for $59.99.
- It’s expected to ship in May 2023. A link to the bag can be found below.
Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth
- Laughing Place is pleased to share a special Entertainment Earth affiliate link! Shop using our EE.toys/LPFAN link—or enter code LPFAN at checkout to save 10% on in-stock items and enjoy Free Standard Shipping on purchases of $59+.
The Nightmare Before Christmas Deadly Night Shade Crossbody Purse – Entertainment Earth Exclusive
- Top zipper closure, adjustable strap, matching themed lining
- Silver hardware, cute zipper-pull charm, and embroidered, applique, and printed details
- Deadly Night Shade design glows in the dark
- About 8-inches wide x 8-inches tall x 4-inches long
- Ages 15 and up.
