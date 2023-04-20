Entertainment Earth Celebrates “The Nightmare Before Christmas” with Deadly Night Shade Exclusive Loungefly

There’s never a wrong time to celebrate The Nightmare Before Christmas, and it looks like Entertainment Earth and Loungefly got that memo! A new exclusive crossbody purse inspired by the jar of “Deadly Night Shade” will make a great addition to your ever-growing NBC collection.

If you’re like us, you probably spend a lot of time wishing you were in Halloweentown. That probably means you’ve also amassed a ton of Nightmare Before Christmas items to make you feel like you’re really there. Well get ready to open your wallets because Loungefly has a new must-have you’ll be anxious to get your hands on!

Once again fan favorite fashion accessory brand Loungefly has teamed up with Entertainment Earth to present an exclusive crossbody bag themed to the cult classic film.

Have you ever wanted to channel Sally and walk around with a jar of Deadly Night Shade? Well now you can with this amazingly designed crossbody that also glows in the dark!

The shaped bag features a grey background with a bright white oval on the front that’s embroidered with the words “Deadly Night Shade,” while the inside is decorated with a matching lining. The pattern consists of nightshade flowers, thistles, stars and a hand, all set against a purple background.

This exciting The Nightmare Before Christmas Deadly Night Shade Crossbody Purse is available for pre-order exclusively at Entertainment Earth and sells for $59.99.

It's expected to ship in May 2023. A link to the bag can be found below.

The Nightmare Before Christmas Deadly Night Shade Crossbody Purse – Entertainment Earth Exclusive

Top zipper closure, adjustable strap, matching themed lining

Silver hardware, cute zipper-pull charm, and embroidered, applique, and printed details

Deadly Night Shade design glows in the dark

About 8-inches wide x 8-inches tall x 4-inches long

Ages 15 and up.

More Loungefly Entertainment Earth Exclusives:

