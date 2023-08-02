Two “Nightmare Before Christmas” Loungefly Exclusives Land at Entertainment Earth

How are you celebrating the 30th anniversary of The Nightmare Before Christmas? If you’re taking your cues from Loungefly, then you’ll be adding a mini backpack or crossbody bag to your collection! Two exclusive designs have popped up at Entertainment Earth and you won’t want to miss out on these spooky accessories!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Celebrating the holidays is always more fun when your items can span two separate events. That’s probably why The Nightmare Before Christmas is so popular with Disney fans!

This year, Loungefly has teamed up with Entertainment Earth to bring about exclusive styles that pay homage to the spooky look of Pumpkin King Jack Skellington as well as his eternal love with the rag doll Sally.

The couple star on a mini backpack that’s perfect for Halloween that showcases them standing in front of a bright full moon. Ghost dog, Zero and a large jack-o-lantern make up the front zip pouch, while massive bats fly in the background.

Of course this is a Loungefly bag so there’s a matching lining full of pumpkin frames holding silhouettes of Jack, Sally and Zero all set against a sparsely starry sky. Oh, and just in case this wasn’t trendy enough for you, the outside of the bag glows in the dark!

As for the crossbody exclusive, this bag is shaped like Jack’s Pumpkin King head complete with his jack-o-lantern yellow eyes…that glow in the dark!

The back is plain orange and the matching lining is black with orange, grey, green and white swirls, bats, pumpkins, and skulls. Soooo spooky!

Guests will find the Nightmare Before Christmas Loungefly designs available for pre-order exclusively at Entertainment Earth

Loungefly designs available for Both are expected to ship to fans in September 2023. Links to the individual items can be found below.

Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth

Laughing Place is pleased to share a special Entertainment Earth affiliate link! Shop using our ​​ EE.toys/LPFAN link—or enter code LPFAN at checkout to save 10% on in-stock items and enjoy Free Standard Shipping on purchases of $59+.

The Nightmare Before Christmas Disney 100 Glow-in-the-Dark Mini-Backpack – Entertainment Earth Exclusive – $69.99

Top zipper closure, front zippered pocket, adjustable straps, and matching lining

Metal bat-shaped zipper-pull, glow-in-the-dark, embossed, applique, and printed details

10 1/2-inches tall x 9-inches wide x 4 1/2-inches long

Ages 15 and up

The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack-o'-Lantern Glow-in-the-Dark Crossbody Purse – Entertainment Earth Exclusive – $69.99

Top zipper closure, adjustable straps, matching themed lining

Gold hardware, debossed, glow-in-the-dark, and printed details

About 10 1/2-inches tall x 9-inches wide x 4 1/2-inches deep

Ages 15 and up

More Loungefly Entertainment Earth Exclusives:

Love what you see here? Bring more Loungefly fun to your wardrobe with these delightful selections celebrating Disney movies and characters.

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!