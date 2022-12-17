Entertainment Earth Spotlight: Exclusive Loki with Scepter and Art Series Thanos Funko Pop!

With the non-stop release schedule of Marvel comics, movies and games it makes sense that Funko Pop! has an endless supply of ideas to turn into vinyl collectibles. Two of these must-have figures come in the form of Entertainment Earth exclusives featuring Phase One era Loki and a gauntlet-wearing Thanos.

Today we're exploring two Marvel Funko Pop! figures that also happen to be Entertainment Earth exclusives: Loki with Scepter and the Art Series Thanos. Loki was introduced earlier this year, while the Thanos figure opened for pre-orders in mid 2021. Each comes packaged in the standard Funko window box and include mold numbers (985 and 52) and stickers indicating their Entertainment Earth exclusivity.

Loki with Scepter Funko Pop!

It’s always interesting to see something online and then actually have a chance to check it out in person, and Loki looks great. The figure is the standard size Pop! (about 4 inches tall, plus the height of his horns) and represents the character from his appearance in The Avengers where he was the main villain.

This particular Loki is depicted with his menacing scepter which contains the Mind Stone. But that’s not all, the small Mind Stone glows in the dark! As for the rest of his appearance, he’s dressed in green and black robes, golden armor and a long green cape. His iconic golden horned helmet sits on his head, which just so happens to be a bobble-head. Give him a solid tap and watch him nod along in agreement.

The figure is currently in-stock on Entertainment Earth and sells for $14.99.

Thanos Art Series Funko Pop!

Many casual Marvel fans had no idea who Thanos was when he was introduced in the end credits of The Avengers. Now he’s practically a household name! Last summer Funko revealed the Avengers wave of their Art Series which focused on the original Avengers—Captain America, Iron Man, Hulk, Thor, Haweye and Black Widow—presenting them in glittery translucent colors of the Infinity Stones. Entertainment Earth had the honor of completing the series with a rainbow colored Thanos who’d successfully gathered all six stones.

Unlike the heroes of the wave who stand on grey platforms, Thanos dominates the scene on a golden dais surrounded by the Infinity Stones. He comes packaged in a blue Art Series box which includes hard plastic Pop! display case that comfortably holds the boxed figure.

Thanos is part of the Infinity Saga Collection of merchandise celebrating the first three phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The collectible is in-stock and sells for $22.99.

