Mahershala Ali Reportedly Nearly Exited Marvel’s “Blade” Due to Script Issues

It sounds like the daywalker almost walked. Variety has shared a long breakdown of the many issues facing Marvel Studios today, including the fact that Mahershala Ali almost exited the script-troubled Blade film.

Last year, director Bassam Tariq left Marvel’s Blade due to schedule changes and Variety reports the film has seen five writers and was shut down six weeks before production.

They went on to report that the script for the film had eventually "morphed into a narrative led by women and filled with life lessons" and that Blade himself was "relegated to the fourth lead."

It was because of those script issues that Ali was reportedly ready to exit the project before Kevin Feige stepped in to take the film back to the drawing board.

Feige then brought on Academy Award-nominated writer Michael Green ( Logan ) to start over on the script.

There is also some reported speculation now that Marvel is looking to make the film on a budget of less than $100 million – a major change for the studio as Variety also reports Marvel was spending nearly $25 million on single episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

. Blade was originally announced back at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019 and has been delayed several times from its original November 3, 2023 release date.

Marvel's Blade is currently set to hit theaters on February 14. 2025, but could still see additional delays.