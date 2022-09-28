Marvel’s “Blade” Loses Director Bassam Tariq Due to Schedule Changes

Marvel will soon be looking for a new director for its upcoming vampire movie. Bassam Tariq has had to exit Marvel’s Blade as director due to schedule changes, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Marvel released the following statement regarding Tariq’s departure from Blade : “Due to continued shifts in our production schedule, Bassam is no longer moving forward as director of Blade but will remain an executive producer on the film. We appreciate Bassam’s talent and all the work he’s done getting Blade to where it is.”

Tariq released his own statement regarding the situation on his Instagram account:

was set to begin shooting in November and is currently slated for a November 3, 2023 release. The Holylwood Reporter reports that the production schedule for the film has shifted at least once before and that Marvel is already searching for a new director.

Tariq is best known for directing the rap drama Mogul Mowgli, which he also co-wrote with Riz Ahmed.

