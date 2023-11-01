Marvel Studios Reportedly in Talks to Bring Back Original Avengers Like Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson

Avengers, assemble… again. Variety has shared a long breakdown of the many issues facing Marvel Studios today, and in it they report Marvel is in talks to bring back some of the original Avengers, like Robert Downey Jr. and Scarlett Johansson.

The death of Iron Man and Black Widow in Avengers: Endgame may not be the last time these characters are seen in the MCU.

This report likely won't come as a shock to those who are fans of Marvel Comics as they will realize characters are never truly gone for good.

Variety also says the move would be to bring them back for “an Avengers movie,” which implies the actors would not be returning for an extended period.

Both characters could be brought back into the narrative using the multiverse as a plot device, allowing variants of the characters to come into the fold.

In fact, the upcoming Avengers: Secret Wars film will adapt a comic book story arc in which universes collide to bring together characters from across the multiverse.

Interestingly though, Variety did not mention Chris Evans or Captain America being brought back. It's possible his potential inclusion was implied, but he was not explicitly listed.

Of course, the decision to bring these actors back would not come cheap as Variety also reports Downey Jr.’s upfront salary for Iron Man 3 was around $25 million.