Marvel Comics Shares First Look At Peach Momoko’s “Ultimate X-Men”

Get a first look at what the new Ultimate Universe holds for mutantkind in new design sheets and a special prelude story for Peach Momoko’s Ultimate X-Men #1, set to debut in March.

What’s Happening:

Marvel ULTIMATE UNIVERSE #1, where Jonathan Hickman and Stefani Caselli laid the foundation for an array of new Ultimate titles—including Peach Momoko’s ULTIMATE X-MEN!

Launching in March, ULTIMATE X-MEN will see the visionary writer and artist introduce a new generation of X-Men for the bold universe Hickman created. In ULTIMATE UNIVERSE #1, readers got a glimpse of Momoko's take on mutantkind in a special two-page ULTIMATE X-MEN prelude story. Check out that story right now along with never-before-seen design sheets for two of the series' stars: a new version of the young X-Man Armor, and Maystorm!

Hisako Ichiki is a teenage girl who just wants to live a normal life—go to school, hang out with her friends, ignore the political strife broiling over after the events of ULTIMATE INVASION —but life has other plans for her. In Japan, urban legends have sprung to life and brought some unusual new powers with them… Meet Armor, Maystorm, and a group of new Ultimate X-Men the likes of which you’ve never seen before!

Fans will recognize Maystorm from Peach Momoko's X-MEN #27 NEW CHAMPIONS VARIANT COVER from last month. The New Champions Variant Covers saw the industry's leading talent create all-new young heroes based on Marvel icons. Momoko's take on an a Storm protégé marks the first New Champion to make the exciting leap to the pages of a comic!

from last month. The New Champions Variant Covers saw the industry’s leading talent create all-new young heroes based on Marvel icons. Momoko’s take on an a Storm protégé marks the first New Champion to make the exciting leap to the pages of a comic! Check out the art now and be there when Peach Momoko reinvents mutantkind for the new Ultimate age in ULTIMATE X-MEN #1 this March!

