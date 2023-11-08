Social Roundup: Fans React to Early Screenings of “The Marvels”

The Marvels, the next entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, hits theaters this Friday. Some critics and fans were able to see the film a few days early and have shared their thoughts on the new film on social media.

While The Marvels is tracking for a less than stellar opening weekend at the box office and there is just a general sense of negativity around the film, the immediate reactions on social media are overwhelmingly positive.

Let’s start off with our own reaction shared by R.D. Burbank:

Lots to say about the #TheMarvels but my biggest takeaway was Nia DeCosta’s elegant balance of screen time given to the leading ladies. They’re interesting on their own & even better together. Marvel takes a different approach on this one and it works. The strongest movie entry… pic.twitter.com/ygxhURMhzT — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) November 8, 2023

A lot of the praise is directed at the three stars of the film (Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani), the action and the light and playful nature.

#TheMarvels is a cosmic blast of fresh air and a feel-good time that never takes itself too seriously. It’s full of laughter, exciting fight sequences, and a powerhouse trio that each get their moment to shine. These characters were made to be watched on the big screen. #marvel pic.twitter.com/0dCbgUaFNG — GothamGeekGirl | Nadya Martinez (@GothamGeekGirl) November 8, 2023

#TheMarvels is so much fun, action-packed goodness, but genuinely hilarious and exciting to watch from start to finish. I love my girls so much and seeing them fight all three together truly is so special. Higher, further, faster baby! pic.twitter.com/epEroO2ClU — Rachel Leishman (@RachelLeishman) November 8, 2023

Of course, one star in particular got a whole lot of praise to herself: Iman Vellani. The Ms. Marvel star has quickly established herself as one of the biggest fan favorites in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe.

#TheMarvels is a BLAST! It’s extremely well shot, fun and exactly what the MCU could use right now. The chemistry between our main trio is great but Iman Vellani once again absolutely SHINES as #MsMarvel , commanding your attention every time she’s on screen. Hype! pic.twitter.com/fDXx7FxQOh — Alex (AMG) (@AnotherMarvelG) November 8, 2023

Man, Iman Vellani is SO GOOD in #TheMarvels. If you haven’t already watched her in Ms. Marvel, please rectify that immediately. pic.twitter.com/LLtnSZXBH8 — Devan Coggan (@devancoggan) November 8, 2023

Really dug #TheMarvels. Not perfect, but a breezy 1 hr & 45 full of laughs (courtesy of Kamala + her fam) and clever action sequences boosted by the film's body swapping. Iman Vellani is the MVP. The film does an excellent job setting Ms. Marvel up as the MCU's next leader. pic.twitter.com/UInqXEwSfH — Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) November 8, 2023

And in true Marvel fashion, the film leaves fans with a thrilling post-credits scene that is also getting quite a bit of attention on social media.

Okay.



Honest opinion time: #TheMarvels is a great movie. You don’t even notice that it’s only 105 minutes long. Nia did an amazing job.

The fight scenes are literally out of this world. Choreography on point!!

And the end credits scene… I screamed.



Go watch it. I’m serious pic.twitter.com/qh17470yAr — Luigi (@luigifromporto) November 8, 2023

Even the most negative reactions ot the film had some good things to say about the cast, their chemistry, the action, the humor, and of course, Iman Vellani. Most of the negativity was directed at the film’s script and its villain.

#TheMarvels is a solid MCU outing.



Even though it doesn't break the mold, and its villain isn't anything remarkable, the movie is a ton of fun, and the leading trio are wonderful together.



Iman Vellani’s Ms. Marvel remains an absolute pleasure to watch—more of her, please. pic.twitter.com/DolMdCR8VW — Russ Milheim – The Direct (@RussMilheim) November 8, 2023

#TheMarvels is an enjoyable, often hilarious three-star romp. Its' screenplay is downright terrible in terms of plot and structure, but the character chemistry makes it work (Iman Vellani is great) while the refreshingly bright & bold visuals played quite well on an Imax screen. pic.twitter.com/pCuJEvtF2H — Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) November 8, 2023

I went into #TheMarvels with extremely low expectations and it wasn't half bad.

Iman Villani and Teyonah Parris are easily the highlights. Love their chemistry with Brie Larson.

Unfortunately, the story is a huge mess with an underutilized villain and an underwhelming finale. pic.twitter.com/71xYG2B3NJ — Nate Richard (@NateKnowsMovies) November 8, 2023

Well, #THEMARVELS is a fine MCU film. Not good. Not great. Just fine sadly. It’s a film that teases to be about so much more, but it’s betrayed by a very uneven script, an unmemorable villain, some clumsy direction, way too speedy resolutions, and a couple of wild swings that did… pic.twitter.com/QOHSHogkVg — John Rocha aka The Outlaw Nation (@TheRochaSays) November 8, 2023

