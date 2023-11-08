Social Roundup: Fans React to Early Screenings of “The Marvels”

The Marvels, the next entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, hits theaters this Friday. Some critics and fans were able to see the film a few days early and have shared their thoughts on the new film on social media.
While The Marvels is tracking for a less than stellar opening weekend at the box office and there is just a general sense of negativity around the film, the immediate reactions on social media are overwhelmingly positive.
Let’s start off with our own reaction shared by R.D. Burbank:
A lot of the praise is directed at the three stars of the film (Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani), the action and the light and playful nature.
Of course, one star in particular got a whole lot of praise to herself: Iman Vellani. The Ms. Marvel star has quickly established herself as one of the biggest fan favorites in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe.
And in true Marvel fashion, the film leaves fans with a thrilling post-credits scene that is also getting quite a bit of attention on social media.
Even the most negative reactions ot the film had some good things to say about the cast, their chemistry, the action, the humor, and of course, Iman Vellani. Most of the negativity was directed at the film’s script and its villain.
About The Marvels:
- In The Marvels, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as “The Marvels.”
- The film stars Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Zawe Ashton, Gary Lewis, Seo-Jun Park, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh and Samuel L. Jackson.
- Nia DaCosta directs, and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Mary Livanos and Matthew Jenkins serve as executive producers.
- The screenplay is by Nia DaCosta and Megan McDonnell and Elissa Karasik.
- Marvel Studios’ The Marvels hits U.S. theaters and IMAX on November 10th.