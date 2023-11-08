See What Would Happen if the Sinister Symbiote Bonded with Other Marvel Characters in “What If?… Venom”

In February, explore the limits of the Venom’s symbiote startling potential in "What If?…Venom!” Brought to you by two rising Marvel stars, writer Jeremy Holt (“Marvel’s Voices: Spider-Verse”) and artist Jesús Hervás (“Marvel Unleashed”), this new five-issue limited series will put a bold twist on the Venom symbiote’s origin as it’s rejected from Eddie Brock and tossed around on a twisted trip through the Marvel Universe.

As the symbiote crosses paths with various Marvel heroes, readers will be introduced to new symbiote-bonded versions of She-Hulk, Wolverine, Doctor Strange, Loki Moon Knight

Discover how all these characters grapple with their newfound power and find out who the symbiote will ultimately seek control of.

Years ago, in a familiar church tower, the Venom symbiote was spurned by Peter Parker and found a willing host in the vengeful and wrathful Eddie Brock! Or, at least, that’s the story you know! Get an all-new look at what makes the Marvel Universe’s most sinister symbiote tick, starting with a journey that reimagines its earliest days bonded to a host with a rage and temper entirely different from those of Eddie Brock.

Check out Francis Leinil Yu’s cover plus some of Hervás’s original design sheets and see the fractured paths of what could have been for the Lethal Protector when "What If?…Venom” hit stands in February.

What they’re saying: