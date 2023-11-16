Marvel Takes it Back to the ’90s with New Variant Comic Covers

In celebration of Marvel Studios' X-Men '97, a follow-up to the classic nineties X-Men: The Animated Series coming soon to Disney+, Marvel has shared a look at 20 variant covers inspired by the 90s from some of the hottest artists in the business.
- On sale throughout February, these new Marvel ‘97 variant covers capture the essence of this blockbuster era by depicting your favorite heroes in their iconic '90s looks, reuniting '90s lineups, and paying homage to memorable '90s covers.
- It’s an stellar journey through the decade that transformed the comic book industry and it’s just the start of a slew of upcoming X-Men '97 related Marvel Comics announcements.
- Check out 20 of the new covers below:
On Sale February 7
CAPTAIN AMERICA #6 Marvel ‘97 Variant Cover by Pete Woods
FANTASTIC FOUR #17 Marvel ‘97 Variant Cover by Ron Lim
SENSATIONAL SHE-HULK #5 Marvel ‘97 Variant Cover by Matteo Lolli
THANOS #3 Marvel ‘97 Variant Cover by Doaly
VENOM #30 MARVEL ‘97 Variant Cover by Mike Henderson
Not pictured:
AVENGERS #10 Marvel ‘97 Variant Cover by Jamie McKelvie
DOCTOR STRANGE #12 Marvel ‘97 Variant Cover by Karen Darboe
On Sale February 14
BLADE #8 MARVEL ‘97 Variant Cover by Leinil Francis Yu
NIGHT THRASHER #1 MARVEL ‘97 Variant by Luciano Vecchio
SCARLET WITCH & QUICKSILVER #1 Marvel ‘97 Variant Cover by Paulo Siqueira
SPIDER-BOY #4 Marvel ‘97 Variant Cover by Ethan Young
THUNDERBOLTS #3 Marvel ‘97 Variant Cover by Scott Godlewski
VENGEANCE OF THE MOON KNIGHT #2 Marvel ‘97 Variant Cover by Giuseppe Camuncoli
On Sale February 21
CAPTAIN MARVEL #5 Marvel ‘97 Variant Cover by Annie Wu
DAREDEVIL #6 Marvel ‘97 Variant Cover by Ben Su
GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY ANNUAL #1 Marvel ‘97 Variant Cover by Paco Medina
INCREDIBLE HULK #9 Marvel ‘97 Variant Cover by Nick Bradshaw
SPIDER-WOMAN #4 Marvel ‘97 Variant Cover by Todd Nauck
Not pictured:
EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #1 Marvel ‘97 Variant Cover by David Nakayama
On Sale February 28
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #44 Marvel ‘97 Variant Cover by Carlos Gomez
IMMORTAL THOR #7 Marvel ‘97 Variant Cover by David Baldeón
INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #15 Marvel ‘97 Variant Cover by Phil Noto
PUNISHER #4 Marvel ‘97 Variant Cover by Dan Jurgens