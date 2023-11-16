Marvel Takes it Back to the ’90s with New Variant Comic Covers

In celebration of Marvel Studios' X-Men '97, a follow-up to the classic nineties X-Men: The Animated Series coming soon to Disney+, Marvel has shared a look at 20 variant covers inspired by the 90s from some of the hottest artists in the business.

On sale throughout February, these new Marvel ‘97 variant covers capture the essence of this blockbuster era by depicting your favorite heroes in their iconic '90s looks, reuniting '90s lineups, and paying homage to memorable '90s covers.

It’s an stellar journey through the decade that transformed the comic book industry and it’s just the start of a slew of upcoming X-Men '97 related Marvel Comics announcements.

related Marvel Comics announcements. Check out 20 of the new covers below:

On Sale February 7

CAPTAIN AMERICA #6 Marvel ‘97 Variant Cover by Pete Woods

FANTASTIC FOUR #17 Marvel ‘97 Variant Cover by Ron Lim

SENSATIONAL SHE-HULK #5 Marvel ‘97 Variant Cover by Matteo Lolli

THANOS #3 Marvel ‘97 Variant Cover by Doaly​​​​​​​

VENOM #30 MARVEL ‘97 Variant Cover by Mike Henderson

Not pictured:

AVENGERS #10 Marvel ‘97 Variant Cover by Jamie McKelvie

DOCTOR STRANGE #12 Marvel ‘97 Variant Cover by Karen Darboe

On Sale February 14

BLADE #8 MARVEL ‘97 Variant Cover by Leinil Francis Yu​​​​​​​

NIGHT THRASHER #1 MARVEL ‘97 Variant by Luciano Vecchio​​​​​​​

SCARLET WITCH & QUICKSILVER #1 Marvel ‘97 Variant Cover by Paulo Siqueira​​​​​​​

SPIDER-BOY #4 Marvel ‘97 Variant Cover by Ethan Young​​​​​​​

THUNDERBOLTS #3 Marvel ‘97 Variant Cover by Scott Godlewski​​​​​​​

VENGEANCE OF THE MOON KNIGHT #2 Marvel ‘97 Variant Cover by Giuseppe Camuncoli

On Sale February 21

CAPTAIN MARVEL #5 Marvel ‘97 Variant Cover by Annie Wu

DAREDEVIL #6 Marvel ‘97 Variant Cover by Ben Su​​​​​​​

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY ANNUAL #1 Marvel ‘97 Variant Cover by Paco Medina​​​​​​​

INCREDIBLE HULK #9 Marvel ‘97 Variant Cover by Nick Bradshaw​​​​​​​

SPIDER-WOMAN #4 Marvel ‘97 Variant Cover by Todd Nauck

Not pictured:

EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #1 Marvel ‘97 Variant Cover by David Nakayama​​​​​​​

On Sale February 28

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #44 Marvel ‘97 Variant Cover by Carlos Gomez​​​​​​​

IMMORTAL THOR #7 Marvel ‘97 Variant Cover by David Baldeón​​​​​​​

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #15 Marvel ‘97 Variant Cover by Phil Noto​​​​​​​

PUNISHER #4 Marvel ‘97 Variant Cover by Dan Jurgens