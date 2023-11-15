“Madame Web” Releases First Trailer

A new arachnid is heading to screens this February, with the release of the trailer for Madame Web.

As part of Sony’s extended “Spider-Man Cinematic Universe” comes the newest film entry.

In production with Marvel Madame Web follows a woman who begins to have visions after an accident, albeit ones with highly criminal undertones.

Add in a villain who seems to have the same powers as her own, the power to alter the future before it happens, and an intertwined group of three girls, and this new movie has an ever twisty web set to untangle.

It stars Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney.

Madame Web opens in theaters on February 16th.

