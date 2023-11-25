Actor Jon Hamm “Would Love To” Be Part Of The Marvel Cinematic Universe

Actor Jon Hamm has expressed interest in portraying someone – perhaps villainous, based on his current acting trend – in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Actor Jon Hamm recently told Screen Rant that he "would love to" play a character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, especially after playing several villains in recent productions.

Hamm even namechecked roles in the worlds of X-Men and Fantastic Four, specifically mentioning Doctor Doom.

A number of years ago, there were reportedly conversations about Hamm portraying the role of Mister Sinister, and X-Men Comics even had the actor cameo for a page.

Hamm would be in good company if he were selected for a Fantastic Four role, as reports started to surface recently that The Mandalorian star, Pedro Pascal, to portray the role of Reed Richards, AKA Mr. Fantastic.

Little is known about the previously announced Fantastic Four film at this time, however we do know that Josh Friedman has been tapped to write the script for the film, and WandaVision director Matt Shakman is on board to direct, with a target release date set for 2025.

Hamm is best known for his role as Don Draper in the television series Mad Men, for which he won a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama in 2008 and 2016, two Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Ensemble in a Drama Series, and the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 2015. He received 16 Primetime Emmy Award nominations for acting in and producing Mad Men and for his guest appearances on 30 Rock and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

Hamm is also known for his leading film roles in Stolen, Million Dollar Arm, Keeping Up with the Joneses, Beirut, and Confess, Fletch, as well as his supporting roles in The Day the Earth Stood Still, The Town, Sucker Punch, Bridesmaids, Friends with Kids, Baby Driver, Tag, Top Gun: Maverick, and more.

Jon Hamm: “I would love to. I've been a fan of Marvel Comics and comics in general since I was probably single digits. I think there are tons of stories that I'm familiar with, at least, that are still out there to be told…Hopefully, whatever their plans are, they include me. But if not, I know that they have a pretty deep bench of folks that are ready to be a part of those stories. There are certainly a lot of stories in the X-Men world to be told. Fantastic Four as well, [like] Doctor Doom. There are so many great things out there. But yeah, I hope I get a chance. Who knows?”