“Marvel Mutts” Series Now Available on Marvel Unlimited

The greatest doggos in the entire universe are getting their own Infinity Comics series from Marvel.
What’s Happening:
- Marvel Mutts #1 has debuted on Marvel Unlimited as a part of the “Friday Funnies” collection from the Infinity Comics label.
- From Mackenzie Cadenhead, Takeshi Miyazawa, and Raúl Angulo, the series is designed for all ages.
- After Ms. Marvel and Kraven the Hunter crash into a Best Buds animal shelter, Ms. Marvel finds a new furry friend.
- The assorted pets of the Marvel heroes will be getting into their own adventures, while showing the newest pet Mittens how to roll with the punches.
- This 6-issue series is now available on Marvel Unlimited.
What They’re Saying:
- “[Marvel Comics Editor in Chief] C.B. Cebulski, a tried-and-true cat lover, called me one day and asked if I’d be interested in writing a ‘Friday Funnies’ series about the dogs of the Marvel U. And when he said it would be called MARVEL MUTTS, I was in. I honestly think his entire criteria for approaching me was that he knew I was a serious dog lover.” – Mackenzie Cadenhead
