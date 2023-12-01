“Marvel Mutts” Series Now Available on Marvel Unlimited

The greatest doggos in the entire universe are getting their own Infinity Comics series from Marvel.

What’s Happening:

Marvel Mutts #1 has debuted on Marvel Unlimited as a part of the “Friday Funnies” collection from the Infinity Comics label.

From Mackenzie Cadenhead, Takeshi Miyazawa, and Raúl Angulo, the series is designed for all ages.

The assorted pets of the Marvel heroes will be getting into their own adventures, while showing the newest pet Mittens how to roll with the punches.

This 6-issue series is now available on Marvel Unlimited.

What They’re Saying:

“[Marvel Comics Editor in Chief] C.B. Cebulski, a tried-and-true cat lover, called me one day and asked if I’d be interested in writing a ‘Friday Funnies’ series about the dogs of the Marvel U. And when he said it would be called MARVEL MUTTS, I was in. I honestly think his entire criteria for approaching me was that he knew I was a serious dog lover.” – Mackenzie Cadenhead

