The Hulk Faces a New Supervillain in “Giant-Size Hulk #1”

In 2024, Marvel Comics is proudly bringing back Giant-Size comics – more monumental and earth-shaking than ever before. The latest addition to the lineup is "Giant-Size Hulk #1.”

Honoring the 50th anniversary of the epic Giant-Size storytelling of 1970s, these new Giant-Size issues will be home to pivotal status quo shifts, exciting first appearances, and dramatic developments each month!

Following January’s "Giant-Size Spider-Man #1,” February’s "Giant-Size Fantastic Four #1,” and March’s "Giant-Size Spider-Gwen #1″ comes Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Andrea Broccardo’s "Giant-Size Hulk #1.”

Arriving in April, "Giant-Size Hulk #1″ will fit at home with Johnson’s horror-fueled current run of Incredible Hulk where Bruce Banner is embarking on a soul-crushing journey against supernatural forces. Now comes a showdown with a threat so big that it can only be contained in a giant-size issue! All aboard for a nonstop fight between the Jade Giant and a terrifying new foe named Patchwork Jack, all taking place amidst an explosive train ride.

Riding the rails is no walk in the park – especially for the Incredible Hulk! And particularly when something – no, one – has been stolen from him by a gruesome new threat with evil machinations in mind. Clear the tracks – the Hulk is coming through!

Like all of next year’s Giant-Size installments, "Giant-Size Hulk #1″ will boast a cover by superstar artist Bryan Hitch and reprint a classic adventure of its titular star, “Incredible Hulk #372.”

Part of Peter David and Dale Keown’s character-defining run and featuring high-speed action and heartrending drama, it’s a Hulk tale for the ages.

Check out Hitch’s cover and stay tuned for more Giant-Size announcements in the months ahead!

