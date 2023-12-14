The Hulk Faces a New Supervillain in “Giant-Size Hulk #1”

In 2024, Marvel Comics is proudly bringing back Giant-Size comics – more monumental and earth-shaking than ever before. The latest addition to the lineup is "Giant-Size Hulk #1.”

  • Honoring the 50th anniversary of the epic Giant-Size storytelling of 1970s, these new Giant-Size issues will be home to pivotal status quo shifts, exciting first appearances, and dramatic developments each month!
  • Following January’s "Giant-Size Spider-Man #1,” February’s "Giant-Size Fantastic Four #1,” and March’s "Giant-Size Spider-Gwen #1″ comes Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Andrea Broccardo’s "Giant-Size Hulk #1.”
  • Arriving in April, "Giant-Size Hulk #1″ will fit at home with Johnson’s horror-fueled current run of Incredible Hulk where Bruce Banner is embarking on a soul-crushing journey against supernatural forces. Now comes a showdown with a threat so big that it can only be contained in a giant-size issue! All aboard for  a nonstop fight between the Jade Giant and a terrifying new foe named Patchwork Jack, all taking place amidst an explosive train ride.
  • Riding the rails is no walk in the park – especially for the Incredible Hulk! And particularly when something – no, one – has been stolen from him by a gruesome new threat with evil machinations in mind. Clear the tracks – the Hulk is coming through!
  • Like all of next year’s Giant-Size installments, "Giant-Size Hulk #1″ will boast a cover by superstar artist Bryan Hitch and reprint a classic adventure of its titular star, “Incredible Hulk #372.”
  • Part of Peter David and Dale Keown’s character-defining run and featuring high-speed action and heartrending drama, it’s a Hulk tale for the ages.
  • Check out Hitch’s cover and stay tuned for more Giant-Size announcements in the months ahead!

What they’re saying:

  • Writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson: “The North Star I’ve been following on Incredible Hulk is to make every issue a horror and action showcase for the rockstar artists I've been so fortunate to work with. I’ve pulled out all the stops to ensure readers don’t miss out on a single page of this book’s potential: new lore, new monsters, fan-favorite guest appearances from across the Marvel U, the most jaw-dropping fights imaginable, the gnarliest transformations Hulk has ever experienced… I want this to be a run that readers never forget. And when my editors asked for a Giant-Size Incredible Hulk one-shot, I knew we had to ramp all that up even more. The story we’re telling in ‘Giant-Size Hulk #1’ has been in the back of my mind since I started writing the series, just waiting for the right moment to be told. It sums up the horror-driven direction of the book, and features some of the most haunting and explosive visuals we’ve seen so far. It also features the first-ever appearance of a horrifying new character: Patchwork Jack, who I can't wait for readers to meet. I promise you: no Hulk fan will want to miss this issue.”
