Get a First Look at “Marvel’s Voices: Legends” Including the Return of Patriot, Storm and Black Panther’s Happy Ending and More

This year, Marvel Comics honors Black History month with "Marvel's Voices: Legends #1,” a special one-shot with four all-new stories starring some of comic book’s most iconic heroes.

All-star creators and rising talents from throughout the industry come together in this triumphant special that brings you the world outside your window.

Uniting various cornerstones of the Marvel Universe, "Marvel's Voices: Legends #1″ delivers can’t-miss stories including a celebration of Misty Knight’s nearly 50 year legacy, the long-awaited return of Elijah Bradley, aka Patriot; and much more.

This year, the one-shot will hit stands on January 31 so fans can celebrate Black History Month at their local shop right at the start of February.

Writer David F. Walker and artist Eder Messias bring Patriot back to the spotlight with a bold tale of corruption, abuse and the hope that springs eternal! Locked in a fierce showdown with Crossbones, Elijah Bradley has to explore his own family’s legacy and remind himself of his heroic destiny in order to save the day!

Writer Justina Ireland and artist Karen Darboe kick off Misty Knight’s milestone year with an action-packed Daughters of the Dragon adventure! See why Misty Knight and Colleen Wing are one of the best duos in the Marvel Universe as they take down crime in style!

TV writer Ezra Claytan Daniels ( Doom Patrol ) makes his Marvel Comics debut alongside artist Sean Damien Hill (“Bishop: War College”)! Michael Collins has always used his Deathlok abilities to be a force for good. Now, after an epic battle, he lies broken beyond repair. To continue the fight, he’ll be forced to make a game-changing decision!

Award-winning writer and poet Sheree Renée Thomas makes her Marvel Comics debut alongside artist Julian Shaw with a glimpse at a bright future for one of Marvel's most prominent romances—Storm and Black Panther!

Plus an introduction by Eisner Award winning and best-selling author John Jennings, creator spotlights, and more.

Throughout the year in both print comics on stands and digital Infinity Comics on Marvel Unlimited, the Marvel’s Voices program highlights the diverse storytelling, characters, and creators that illustrate the richness and breadth of the Marvel Universe.

Proudly representing different cultures and backgrounds, these critically acclaimed stories uplift and inspire by showing that fans from all walks of life have a place in the mighty Marvel mythos!

