Marvel Shares First Look at “Edge of Spider-Verse #1”

The next great Spider-Verse epic begins next year in “Edge of Spider-Verse (2024) #1.” Marvel has shared a first look at the upcoming comic.

In February, “Edge of Spider-Verse (2024) #1″ will revisit Margo, AKA Spider-Byte, in a brand-new story by Nilah Magruder and artist Eric Gapstur.

Additionally, the issue introduces Weapon VIII, who is called upon to hunt down Weapon X when he flees their facility in a tale spun by Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, and Travel Foreman.

A special first look at “Edge of Spider-Verse (2024) #1″ shows Wolverine fleeing through a forest, while an armored Weapon VIII hunts him from the treetops.

Judging by the next page, Wolverine may have just met his match, as Weapon VIII's mechanical arms go up against Weapon X's adamantium claws.

Then, Margo attends an online class while she soars through a high-tech cityscape as Spider-Byte.

Take a spin through the Spider-Verse with a special first look at “Edge of Spider-Verse (2024) #1″ below.

More on Edge of Spider-Verse: