Marvel Shares First Look at “Edge of Spider-Verse #1”

The next great Spider-Verse epic begins next year in “Edge of Spider-Verse (2024) #1.” Marvel has shared a first look at the upcoming comic.

  • In February, “Edge of Spider-Verse (2024) #1″ will revisit Margo, AKA Spider-Byte, in a brand-new story by Nilah Magruder and artist Eric Gapstur.
  • Additionally, the issue introduces Weapon VIII, who is called upon to hunt down Weapon X when he flees their facility in a tale spun by Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, and Travel Foreman.
  • A special first look at “Edge of Spider-Verse (2024) #1″ shows Wolverine fleeing through a forest, while an armored Weapon VIII hunts him from the treetops.
  • Judging by the next page, Wolverine may have just met his match, as Weapon VIII's mechanical arms go up against Weapon X's adamantium claws.
  • Then, Margo attends an online class while she soars through a high-tech cityscape as Spider-Byte.
  • Take a spin through the Spider-Verse with a special first look at “Edge of Spider-Verse (2024) #1″ below.

More on Edge of Spider-Verse:

  • Previous installments of “Edge of Spider-Verse” saw all-star creators introduce the world to the likes of Spider-Gwen, Spider-Rex, and more.
  • It also revealed secrets behind Spider-Boy’s origins and laid the groundwork for new eras of icons Spider-Man India and Araña.
  • You won’t believe how the Web of Life and Destiny impacts Spider-Man storytelling this time as the possibilities of the Spider-Verse are unleashed in full.
  • “Edge of Spider-Verse #1″ kicks things off with the first appearance of Weapon VIII and the exciting comeback of the tech-savvy Spider-Byte.
  • We all know who Weapon X is, but Who is Weapon VIII?! Find out in a story from writing duo Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing and artist Travel Foreman! In this universe, when Weapon X escapes from his facility, they call on their greatest previous success to get him back.
  • You may not have realized that the digital avatar Spider-Character who made her big screen debut in Across the Spider-Verse came from the comics first! She’s back in comics now and you don’t want to miss her in an all-new adventure by writer Nilah Magruder and artist Eric Gapstur.
  • Plus the start of a saga that sets up the next evolution of Spider-Versal stories.
  • Meet Weapon VIII on Chad Hardin’s cover for the debut issue below and explore the Spider-Verse like never before when “Edge of Spider-Verse #1″ arrives in February.
