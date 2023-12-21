Marvel Comics Announces “X-Men ‘97” Limited Series

In preparation for their upcoming Disney+ series, Marvel Comics has announced an X-Men ‘97 comic series.
What’s Happening:
- This all-new four-issues series was created in collaboration with the showrunners of Marvel Studios’ X-Men ‘97 series.
- Written by Steve Foxe and illustrated by Salva Espin, the series is the official prelude to the series.
- Readers will be able to see what Storm, Jubilee, Wolverine, and the rest of the ‘90s X-Men cast have been up to in the lead up to their animated return.
- The first issue, with cover art by Todd Nauck, goes on sale March 27th, 2024.
What They’re Saying:
- “There's a very good chance I wouldn't be writing comics today if not for the impact X-Men: The Animated Series had on me as a kid–heck, the voice actors from the show are still the voices I hear when I read the comics today! Getting to reunite with my X-Men '92: House of XCII collaborator Salva Espín on this official prelude to X-Men '97 has felt like a bucket-list project a lifetime in the making, and Beau [DeMayo] and the rest of the '97 team gave us a fantastic runway to come up with our own original tale that feeds right into what viewers will get to experience in the new season." – Writer Steve Foxe
More Marvel News:
- Heroes Assemble in the Shadows in First Look at Marvel's "Blood Hunt" Comic Event
- New "Spider-Gwen" Series To Launch In Marvel Comics This April
- Marvel Shares First Look at "Edge of Spider-Verse #1"
- New Cover Revealed For Marvel Comics’ “Beware The Planet Of The Apes”
- Get a First Look at "Marvel's Voices: Legends" Including the Return of Patriot, Storm and Black Panther's Happy Ending and More
- “Marvel Mutts” Series Now Available on Marvel Unlimited
- Marvel Comics Announces “Jackpot & Black Cat” Limited Series