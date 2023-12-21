Marvel Comics Announces “X-Men ‘97” Limited Series

In preparation for their upcoming Disney+ series, Marvel Comics has announced an X-Men ‘97 comic series.

What’s Happening:

This all-new four-issues series was created in collaboration with the showrunners of Marvel Studios’ X-Men ‘97 series.

series. Written by Steve Foxe and illustrated by Salva Espin, the series is the official prelude to the series.

Readers will be able to see what Storm, Jubilee, Wolverine, and the rest of the ‘90s X-Men cast have been up to in the lead up to their animated return.

The first issue, with cover art by Todd Nauck, goes on sale March 27th, 2024.

What They’re Saying:

“There's a very good chance I wouldn't be writing comics today if not for the impact X-Men: The Animated Series had on me as a kid–heck, the voice actors from the show are still the voices I hear when I read the comics today! Getting to reunite with my X-Men '92: House of XCII collaborator Salva Espín on this official prelude to X-Men '97 has felt like a bucket-list project a lifetime in the making, and Beau [DeMayo] and the rest of the '97 team gave us a fantastic runway to come up with our own original tale that feeds right into what viewers will get to experience in the new season." – Writer Steve Foxe

