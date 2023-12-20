Heroes Assemble in the Shadows in First Look at Marvel’s “Blood Hunt” Comic Event

The dawn of a new Marvel era begins this spring in “Blood Hunt,” a crossover epic from “Avengers” scribe Jed MacKay and acclaimed “X-Men” artists Pepe Larraz and Marte Gracia. Marvel shared a first look at the upcoming comic event.

Announced in October at New York Comic Con, “Blood Hunt” will command its own main limited series, as well as tie-in issues and spinoff limited series. As eternal night takes hold of the Marvel Universe, an overwhelming army of bloodsucking terrors will emerge, united by a single vision for the first time in millennia. To keep them at bay, a new world order may need to be put in place.

The skies have gone dark, the sun hiding its face from the carnage to come. The children of the night, the vampires, have risen from the dark and hidden places of the world as one to drown the Marvel Universe in blood. Earth’s final night has fallen—can even the heroes of this doomed world stem the tide of blood that is to come? Join the Avengers, Blade, Bloodline, Spider-Man, Hunter’s Moon, Tigra, Doctor Strange, and Clea as the dance of death begins.

Today, fans can check out the first issue cover, along with a glimpse at the Avengers' opening battle with the vampire nation's forces.

“Blood Hunt” begins on May 1, 2024!

What they’re saying:

Marvel Editor in Chief C.B. Cebulski: "Much like ‘Civil War’ and ‘Secret Invasion,’ ‘Blood Hunt’ is a story that has been naturally building across Marvel's comics over the last few years (and some even older stories), and it all comes to a head this May as Jed connects all the dots. As the series unfolds, readers will be able to uncover clues and go back and put the pieces together to see just how high the stakes are for our beloved characters. Pun intended."

"Much like ‘Civil War’ and ‘Secret Invasion,’ ‘Blood Hunt’ is a story that has been naturally building across Marvel's comics over the last few years (and some even older stories), and it all comes to a head this May as Jed connects all the dots. As the series unfolds, readers will be able to uncover clues and go back and put the pieces together to see just how high the stakes are for our beloved characters. Pun intended." Writer Jed MacKay: “I think that there's something interesting in the idea that Blade can never win. He's out there every night, going after the vampires, and even when he gets a big win, it never seems to last long. But that doesn't stop him, and he doesn't age, so he'll just keep doing what he does until it kills him. There's a drive to Blade that sets him apart.”

Read the full interview with MacKay on Marvel.com.