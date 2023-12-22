Marvel Comics Announces “Web of Spider-Man” One-Shot

A new one-shot from Marvel Comics promises to tease everything the Spider-Verse has to offer in the coming year.
What’s Happening:
- Web of Spider-Man is a first of its kind, supersized one-shot from Marvel Comics, filled with special stories that will set the groundwork for the Spider-Verse and multiple Spidey icons.
- Threads will be introduced that will be sure to have readers’ jaws drop.
- Entry points for Amazing Spider-Man, Miles Morales: Spider-Man, and Spectacular Spider-Men will be featured in the one-shot.
- Other stories will also show the effects of Gang War, catch-up with Chasm and Kaine, set up the Spider-Society, and more.
- Web of Spider-Man #1, with a cover by Greg Capullo, goes on sale March 27th, 2024.
