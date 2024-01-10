Marvel’s “Gang War” Comes to Marvel Unlimited in New Infinity Comic

Spinning out of creators Zeb Wells and John Romita Jr.’s hit run of “The Amazing Spider-Man (2022),” Marvel Comics’ epic crossover event “Gang War” will see a war erupt between the gang lords of New York City, causing chaos throughout the Big Apple. And now Spider-Boy, the fan-favorite hero spinning out of the pages of Dan Slott and Mark Bagley’s monumental “Spider-Man” run, has joined the “Gang War” in a new Infinity Comic and Marvel has shared a first look.

Villains are fighting villains. Criminals are fighting criminals. Hobgoblin, Mr. Negative, the Owl, Diamondback, A.I.M., Hydra, and more battle with and against each other for NYC supremacy. But for Peter Parker, “going on patrol” isn't enough… and he declares his own war on super-crime. It’s General Spidey at the helm, leading a group of heroes that includes fellow Spider-Man Miles Morales, She-Hulk, Daredevil, and Spider-Woman. Their goal: take down the super-gangs in under 48 hours. But what does Mayor Luke Cage and the city's strong anti-vigilante laws have to say about it? Will Jackpot gamble on getting involved? And is Shang-Chi a friend or foe? They better all figure it out before two classic villains make a game-changing return!

In Infinity Comics’ “Spider-Man Unlimited #19,” young and impressionable Spider-Boy has been charged with keeping the streets safe for civilians while Spider-Man’s squad battles the crime bosses. But Spider-Boy’s Spidey-Sense tells him all is not right at F.E.A.S.T., the community center he calls home.

To help set readers up for this all-new six-part arc, Marvel Unlimited has also dropped “Spider-Boy (2023) #1″ as a special early release, the debut of 10-year-old Bailey Briggs’ solo series, and a key storyline to understand the youngest hero in the Spider-Verse. Learn how Spider-Boy's secret history as Spider-Man's sidekick was nearly forgotten forever due to a tampering of the Great Web, and how his legacy as a genetically spliced spider-hero was restored following Shathra's defeat.

Grab your first look at the “Gang War” tie-in arc starting in “Spider-Man Unlimited #19,” then read new chapters of this six-part story each Tuesday on the Marvel Unlimited app.