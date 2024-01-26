Chasm and Hallows’ Eve Plot Their Revenge on Cover of “Amazing Spider-Man #47”

Chasm and Hallows’ Eve have a score to settle with Spider-Man. On the cover of the upcoming “Amazing Spider-Man #47,” the two villains plot their revenge against the wall-crawler and Marvel shared a first look.

Zeb Wells and Todd Nauck’s “Amazing Spider-Man #47″ will be coming to your local comic shop in April.

Ben Reilly and Janine Godbe have had a rough go of it in recent years, taking on the villainous personas of Chasm and Hallows’ Eve, respectively.

As you can see in the full cover, from legendary Spider-Man artist John Romita Jr., the two plan to kill Spider-Man in their next outing.

