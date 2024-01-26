Chasm and Hallows’ Eve Plot Their Revenge on Cover of “Amazing Spider-Man #47”

Chasm and Hallows’ Eve have a score to settle with Spider-Man. On the cover of the upcoming “Amazing Spider-Man #47,” the two villains plot their revenge against the wall-crawler and Marvel shared a first look.
- Zeb Wells and Todd Nauck’s “Amazing Spider-Man #47″ will be coming to your local comic shop in April.
- Ben Reilly and Janine Godbe have had a rough go of it in recent years, taking on the villainous personas of Chasm and Hallows’ Eve, respectively.
- As you can see in the full cover, from legendary Spider-Man artist John Romita Jr., the two plan to kill Spider-Man in their next outing.
ICYMI – More Marvel Comics news:
- This March, a beloved comic series format enters the groundbreaking and terrifying world of Alien for the first time in “Aliens: What If…?.”
- To build up excitement for "Blood Hunt," fans can get acquainted with Marvel Comics’ history of vampire tales in new vampire variant covers.
- The Roxxon Age of Marvel Comics begins, spinning out of Al Ewing’s acclaimed run of “Immortal Thor,” as Roxxon presents their own Thor adventures this April with “Roxxon Presents: Thor #1.”
- Marvel will celebrate the 60th anniversary of the X-Men and the Avengers with more variant covers featuring Mickey Mouse and friends.