Chasm and Hallows’ Eve Plot Their Revenge on Cover of “Amazing Spider-Man #47”

by |
Tags: ,

Chasm and Hallows’ Eve have a score to settle with Spider-Man. On the cover of the upcoming “Amazing Spider-Man #47,” the two villains plot their revenge against the wall-crawler and Marvel shared a first look.

  • Zeb Wells and Todd Nauck’s “Amazing Spider-Man #47″ will be coming to your local comic shop in April.
  • Ben Reilly and Janine Godbe have had a rough go of it in recent years, taking on the villainous personas of Chasm and Hallows’ Eve, respectively.
  • As you can see in the full cover, from legendary Spider-Man artist John Romita Jr., the two plan to kill Spider-Man in their next outing.

ICYMI – More Marvel Comics news:

  • This March, a beloved comic series format enters the groundbreaking and terrifying world of Alien for the first time in “Aliens: What If…?.”
  • To build up excitement for "Blood Hunt," fans can get acquainted with Marvel Comics’ history of vampire tales in new vampire variant covers.
  • The Roxxon Age of Marvel Comics begins, spinning out of Al Ewing’s acclaimed run of “Immortal Thor,” as Roxxon presents their own Thor adventures this April with “Roxxon Presents: Thor #1.”
  • Marvel will celebrate the 60th anniversary of the X-Men and the Avengers with more variant covers featuring Mickey Mouse and friends.
Mike Mack
Mack is the Editorial Director for Marvel and ESPN content and he has covered comic cons, theme park events, video game showcases and other fun events. He is a fan of theme parks, sports, movies, Marvel Comics and is a self-proclaimed "nerd."
View all articles by Mike Mack