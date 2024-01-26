Marvel’s “What If?” Storytelling Comes to the “Alien” Universe

For decades, “What If…?” has allowed creators to put bold twists on classic Marvel Universe stories. This March, this beloved comic series format enters the groundbreaking and terrifying world of Alien for the first time in “Aliens: What If…?.”

The actor behind the 1987 film's beloved villain, Paul Reiser, joins his son Leon and the star-studded team of writers and producers Adam F. Goldberg (The Goldbergs), Brian Volk-Weiss (The Toys That Made Us) and Hans Rodionoff for this pulse-pounding journey back to Hadley's Hope and the twisted escape of a man who should have died.

On art duties is Guiu Vilanova, known for providing intergalactic excellence on titles like "Cosmic Ghost Rider" and "Eternals."

The saga will further explore the nature of the man who infamously betrayed Ripley and the lengths he’s willing to go to get his hands on the deadliest species in the galaxy.

For years, fans of James Cameron’s legendary Aliens questioned whether Carter Burke, a company man more hateable than the Xenos themselves, had actually survived the traumatic events on the terraforming colony Hadley’s Hope. Thirty-five years later, Burke is eeking out a cursed existence on a backwater asteroid. With his once-promising career in the toilet, Burke's only remaining purpose in life is to care for his daughter, Brie. She hates him, probably for being a horrible person. And when she finds out what he’s up to now? It’s not going to be a friendly reunion. Has Burke learned his lesson, or is he about to get all of his companions killed again?

Check out Phil Noto's first two "Aliens: What If…?" covers now and keep a lookout for more details about the series in the months ahead.

