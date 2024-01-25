Take a Bite of These Vampire Variant Covers from Marvel

The heroes of the Marvel Universe are bracing themselves for an all-out war with the vampires of the Marvel Universe in "Blood Hunt", the new crossover event launching in May. To build up excitement for "Blood Hunt," fans can get acquainted with Marvel Comics’ history of vampire tales in new vampire variant covers.

Drawn by some of the industry’s hottest artists, the vampire variant covers put a modern twist on the horror comics that made Dracula and his fellow blood suckers such iconic staples of the Marvel mythos.

From the X-Men to the Avengers to Spider-Boy, see your favorite characters turned into creatures of the night.

Who will bite it? If these covers are any indication – everyone! Check them out now, along with the classic covers they pay homage to, and stay tuned for more "Blood Hunt" related announcements in the months ahead.

On Sale 4/3

AVENGERS #12 Vampire Variant Cover by Pete Woods



CAPTAIN AMERICA #8 Vampire Variant Cover by David Yardin​​​​​​​



IMMORTAL THOR #9 Vampire Variant Cover by Sergio ​​​​​​​Dávila​​​​​​​



SENSATIONAL SHE-HULK #7 Vampire Variant Cover by Betsy Cola



SPIDER-MAN: SHADOW OF THE GREEN GOBLIN #1 Vampire Variant Cover by Dan Panosian​​​​​​​



VENGEANCE OF THE MOON KNIGHT #4 Vampire Variant Cover by Elizabeth Torque​​​​​​​



VENOM #32 Vampire Variant Cover by Stephen Mooney​​​​​​​



X-MEN #33 Vampire Variant Cover by Lee Garbett

On Sale 4/10

DAREDEVIL #8 Vampire Variant Cover by Stephen Segovia​​​​​​​

FANTASTIC FOUR #19 Vampire Variant Cover by Todd Nauck



INCREDIBLE HULK #11 Vampire Variant Cover by Carlos Magno​​​​​​​



INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #17 Vampire Variant Cover by Giuseppe Camuncoli​​​​​​​



SPIDER-GWEN: GHOST SPIDER #1 Vampire Variant Cover by David ​​​​​​​López



WOLVERINE #48 Vampire Variant Cover by Jonas Scharf

On Sale 4/17

BLACK WIDOW & HAWKEYE #2 Vampire Variant Cover by Carmen Carnero​​​​​​​

GHOST RIDER: FINAL VENGEANCE #2 Vampire Variant Cover by Geoff Shaw​​​​​​​



MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #19 Vampire Variant Cover by Luciano Vecchio​​​​​​​



SPIDER-BOY #6 Vampire Variant Cover by Benjamin Su​​​​​​​

On Sale 4/24

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #48 Vampire Variant Cover by Annie Wu​​​​​​​