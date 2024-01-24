Mickey and Friends Roleplay as Avengers and X-Men With Disney “What If…?” Covers

Marvel Comics joined in on the celebration for the Walt Disney Company's 100th anniversary. They created covers featuring Mickey Mouse and friends. Now these covers are back, marking the 60th anniversary of the Avengers and the X-Men.

What’s Happening:

Last year, Marvel Comics proudly participated in The Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary celebration with homage variant covers of iconic Marvel covers starring Mickey Mouse and friends.

Now, these best-selling covers are back, this time marking the 60th anniversary of two of Marvel’s most iconic super hero teams—the Avengers and the X-Men!

VARIANT COVERS kicked off earlier this month with and will continue to adorn select issues of Amazing Spider-Man throughout 2024. Also available as black and white versions, these covers feature Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, and more taking over milestone moments in both Avengers and X-Men history.

Today, fans can check out the next trio of DISNEY WHAT IF…? VARIANT COVERS which will hit stands April-June.

The new batch of artwork takes Mickey and the gang to the West Coast as they portray fan-favorite Avengers like Tigra, Mockingbird, and Wonder Man in an homage of West Coast Avengers #1.

Back in the Silver Age, Donald Duck unleashes havoc in a new vision of Neal Adams' revolutionary X-Men #58 cover spotlighting Havok.

And Minnie Mouse recreates the most dazzling debut in mutant history, Uncanny X-Men #130, the first appearance of Dazzler!

Check with your local comic shop regarding availability and preorders and stay tuned for more of next year's DISNEY WHAT IF…? VARIANT COVERS to be revealed in the months ahead!

For more information, visit Marvel.com

Covers:

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #47 DISNEY WHAT IF…? VARIANT COVER BY ALESSANDRO PASTROVICCHIO

On Sale 4/10

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #49 DISNEY WHAT IF…? VARIANT COVER BY GIADA PERISONOTTO

On Sale 5/8

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #51 DISNEY WHAT IF…? VARIANT COVER BY IVAN BIGARELLA