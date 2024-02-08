The Punisher Sets His Sights on Nick Fury in Marvel’s “Get Fury”

This May, legendary storyteller Garth Ennis returns to Marvel Comics in "Get Fury,” a new five-issue limited series starring two characters he helped define for the modern age: Nick Fury and Frank Castle.

Joining Ennis will be frequent collaborator and superstar artist Jacen Burrows, along with acclaimed artist Dave Johnson for the series’ covers.

This trio of talent will pit two of comics’ most formidable soldiers against each other in a bold and pulse-pounding saga set during the Vietnam War.

In addition to a return of Ennis, the retro series also marks an exciting comeback for Nick Fury and Frank Castle, two iconic characters who have passed on their mantles in present-day continuity.

The Max-rated saga kicks off when Frank is assigned what might be the most dangerous mission of his career: to assassinate Nick Fury.

It’s 1971, there is a war raging in Vietnam, and Nick Fury has been captured by the Viet Cong. At this moment, they don’t quite understand that they have in their possession a man who knows enough secrets to damage the United States beyond comprehension. The C.I.A., however, DOES realize this, and they can’t risk their enemy getting those secrets, so they dispatch the most deadly man in the U.S. Army – LT. Frank Castle.

