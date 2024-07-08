Marvel Debuts Poster and Teaser Trailer for “Agatha All Along”

The time has come to rejoin Agatha with the teaser trailer for Agatha All Along.

What’s Happening:

  • Marvel Television has released the first footage for the much anticipated series Agatha All Along.
  • The new series features an all-star cast that includes Kathryn Hahn, Patti LuPone, Aubrey Plaza, Joe Locke, and more.

  • A coven might be forming as Agatha contends with the after effects of Wanda becoming the Scarlet Witch.

  • Agatha All Along will receive a two-episode premiere September 18th on Disney+.

Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight