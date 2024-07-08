Marvel Debuts Poster and Teaser Trailer for “Agatha All Along”

The time has come to rejoin Agatha with the teaser trailer for Agatha All Along.
What’s Happening:
- Marvel Television has released the first footage for the much anticipated series Agatha All Along.
- The new series features an all-star cast that includes Kathryn Hahn, Patti LuPone, Aubrey Plaza, Joe Locke, and more.
- A coven might be forming as Agatha contends with the after effects of Wanda becoming the Scarlet Witch.
- Agatha All Along will receive a two-episode premiere September 18th on Disney+.
