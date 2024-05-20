Disney’s Emmy FYC Fest Announces Schedule of Events

by |
Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Disney’s Emmy “For Your Consideration” Fest is returning for a third year.

What’s Happening:

  • Variety has shared details of Disney’s upcoming Emmy FYC festival.
  • Beginning on May 29th at the DGA Theatre in Hollywood, events will take place over two weeks as voting revs up for this year’s Primetime Emmy Awards.
  • The lobby will host photo opportunities, along with costume and memorabilia displays from the projects Disney is pushing for awards recognition.
  • Also included will be a “Disney Music Hall”, highlighting Disney’s various music-centric programs, and a “For Your Consumption” beverage cart with custom themed drinks.
  • The schedule of events is as follows:

More Television News:

Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight