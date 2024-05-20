Disney’s Emmy FYC Fest Announces Schedule of Events

Disney’s Emmy “For Your Consideration” Fest is returning for a third year.
What’s Happening:
- Variety has shared details of Disney’s upcoming Emmy FYC festival.
- Beginning on May 29th at the DGA Theatre in Hollywood, events will take place over two weeks as voting revs up for this year’s Primetime Emmy Awards.
- The lobby will host photo opportunities, along with costume and memorabilia displays from the projects Disney is pushing for awards recognition.
- Also included will be a “Disney Music Hall”, highlighting Disney’s various music-centric programs, and a “For Your Consumption” beverage cart with custom themed drinks.
- The schedule of events is as follows:
- May 29th at 7pm – Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
- June 1st at 3pm – Fargo
- June 1st at 7pm – Powerhouse Performances: An Evening with Joey King & Riley Keough
- June 2nd at 11am – Genius: MLK/X
- June 2nd at 3pm – Ahsoka
- June 3rd at 7pm – The Music of Only Murders in the Building
- June 4th at 7pm – Abbott Elementary
- June 6th at 7pm – What We Do in the Shadows
- June 7th at 7pm – Disney’s Unscripted All Stars
- June 8th at 11am – Life & Beth
- June 9th at 11am – Quiz Lady
- June 10th at 7pm – Crafts Night: Post Production Pros
- June 11th at 7pm – Shōgun
