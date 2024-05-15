“Raven’s Home” Not Returning for Seventh Season, Raven-Symoné to Direct Spinoff Series “Alice in the Palace”

Raven-Symoné is set to extend her relationship with Disney, as while Raven’s Home is coming to an end, the story of the show’s characters will continue in the new sequel, Alice in the Palace.
What’s Happening:
- According to Deadline, Raven-Symoné has signed a new multi-year overall deal at Disney Branded Television, where she’ll produce, direct, and develop projects across linear and streaming, with a focus on multicam comedies.
- With this news comes the confirmation that Raven’s Home will not be returning for a seventh season, with the show’s now final sixth season concluding its run back in September 2023.
- Raven-Symoné will executive produce and direct the new sitcom Alice in the Palace, which has received a pilot order.
- Alice in the Palace serves as a spinoff of Raven’s Home, starring Mykal-Michelle Harris in a dual role.
- Raven’s young cousin Alice (Mykal-Michelle Harris) returns to England and reunites with Duchess Clementine (also portrayed by Harris), a young royal who looks exactly like her. In the process, Clementine gets a taste of the fun side of “normal” life, while Alice gets a taste of the finer side of “regal” life.
- Raven’s Home developers Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas will write the pilot and executive produce.
What They’re Saying:
- Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television: “Raven is a true trailblazer who constantly pushes creative boundaries in acting, producing, and directing. For six incredible seasons, Raven’s Home has been a cornerstone series for Disney Channel, bringing joy, laughter, and tackling real-life issues in a relatable and meaningful way for kids and families. We are delighted to continue our close relationship with Raven for many years to come, starting with new spin-off Alice in the Palace.“
- Raven-Symoné added: “Disney Channel has been the canvas for my creative expressions since I was 15 years old. After years of telling stories filled with heart, laughter, and togetherness, I’m excited to embark on the next chapter of this creative journey alongside my Disney family.”