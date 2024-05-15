“Raven’s Home” Not Returning for Seventh Season, Raven-Symoné to Direct Spinoff Series “Alice in the Palace”

Raven-Symoné is set to extend her relationship with Disney, as while Raven’s Home is coming to an end, the story of the show’s characters will continue in the new sequel, Alice in the Palace.

What’s Happening:

With this news comes the confirmation that Raven's Home will not be returning for a seventh season, with the show's now final sixth season concluding its run back in September 2023.

Raven-Symoné will executive produce and direct the new sitcom Alice in the Palace, which has received a pilot order.

Alice in the Palace serves as a spinoff of Raven's Home, starring Mykal-Michelle Harris in a dual role.

serves as a spinoff of Raven’s Home, starring Mykal-Michelle Harris in a dual role. Raven’s young cousin Alice (Mykal-Michelle Harris) returns to England and reunites with Duchess Clementine (also portrayed by Harris), a young royal who looks exactly like her. In the process, Clementine gets a taste of the fun side of “normal” life, while Alice gets a taste of the finer side of “regal” life.

Raven’s Home developers Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas will write the pilot and executive produce.

