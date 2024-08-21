Barefoot Dreams Debuts New Princess Throws for World Princess Week

Barefoot Dreams has debuted some enchanting new throws in celebration of World Princess Week.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

In celebration of World Princess Week, Barefoot Dreams

Imagine wrapping yourself in the magic of Ariel's ocean adventures, the charm of Snow White's woodland friends, or the elegance of Cinderella's royal ball – all in the signature softness that Barefoot Dreams is known for.

Whether you’re gifting a little princess in your life or treating yourself to a touch of whimsical comfort, these throws are designed to bring a smile to every face and warmth to every heart.

Retailing between $175-$178, all three throws are available to purchase at the links below.

You’ll also find another throw inspired by Jasmine from Aladdin, retailing for $178.

Disney is set to celebrate World Princess Week across the world from August 25th-31st with special celebrations at Disneyland Paris special food items at Disney Parks

