Barefoot Dreams Debuts New Princess Throws for World Princess Week

by |
Tags: , , , ,

Barefoot Dreams has debuted some enchanting new throws in celebration of World Princess Week.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

  • In celebration of World Princess Week, Barefoot Dreams is launching three enchanting new throws featuring three Disney Princesses – The Little Mermaid, Snow White, and Cinderella.
  • Imagine wrapping yourself in the magic of Ariel's ocean adventures, the charm of Snow White's woodland friends, or the elegance of Cinderella's royal ball – all in the signature softness that Barefoot Dreams is known for.
  • Whether you’re gifting a little princess in your life or treating yourself to a touch of whimsical comfort, these throws are designed to bring a smile to every face and warmth to every heart.
  • Retailing between $175-$178, all three throws are available to purchase at the links below.

CozyChic Ariel Blanket

CozyChic Disney Snow White Blanket

CozyChic Cinderella Blanket
  • You’ll also find another throw inspired by Jasmine from Aladdin, retailing for $178.

CozyChic Jasmine Blanket

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning